Service Information Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service 445 Waterville Road Skowhegan , ME 04976 (207)-474-0000 Celebration of Life 12:00 PM 426 Bog Rd. Albion , ME

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Jeff's memory to the: New England Division One Bowdoin Mill Island Suite 300 Topsham, ME 04086-1240







ALBION - On June 6, 2019, Jeffrey "Jeff" L. Varney, 57, was called to Heaven to rest with his mother and siblings. Jeff was born on May 17, 1962 to Earl Obed and Beverly Varney in Waterville.He attended Nokomis and MCI, where he played football and later received his GED from Waterville Adult Education. Jeff spent his early years in the trees, working for Lucas Tree and Asplundh. Jeff moved on to becoming a "jack of all trades" and was regularly seen on roofs, building garages or fixing just about anything that came his way. His grandkids referred to him as "working grandpa", which made him smile. He was always quick to lend anyone a hand, no matter what it took. Jeff loved to spend time with his fishing pole and was never short on a good fish story. He had a passion for creating something unique for everyone. His talent for drawing, wood-burning and etching never ceased to amaze those around him. Jeff loved to bring out the guitar, especially during his favorite annual camping trip. Jeff was able to fulfill his lifetime dream of seeing Alaska last year. He enjoyed every moment of the beautiful sights, taking endless photos. Jeff tried feeding a bear some cookies and caught the biggest fish of his life – no fish story there!He is survived by his loving companion and best friend, Joy Buker; his children, Eric and Darcina Varney, Shelley and Russell Horan; his grandchildren, Brodyn, Jayden, Kodi, Wyatt and Serina; his great-granddaughter, Rose; and siblings, Sharon and Steve McPherson, Hazel and Larry Rossignol, Paula and Brad Thorpe, Earl Jr. (Skip) and Tish Varney, Zachary (Dean) and Patty Varney, Norma Morey, Michael and Anita Varney, Karen and Steve French, Benjamin Varney, Randy and Tanya Varney and David Varney. Jeff was predeceased by his parents; his brother Dan Jr., his sister Susan, two infant siblings; and the best dog he could ever ask for, Bentley.A celebration of Jeff's life will be held for family and close friends on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at 426 Bog Rd. in Albion. Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Jeff's memory to the: New England Division One Bowdoin Mill Island Suite 300 Topsham, ME 04086-1240 Published in Central Maine on June 11, 2019

