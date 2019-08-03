Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeffery Paul Otto. View Sign Service Information Staples Funeral Service 53 Brunswick Avenue Gardiner , ME 04345 (207)-582-3102 Send Flowers Obituary

AUGUSTA - Jeffery Paul Otto, 64, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, July 29, 2019, at his home.



He was born Jan. 8, 1955, on Whidbey Island Naval Base, in Washington State, the son of Paul and Donna (Clark) Otto.



Jeff grew up in West Seattle, where he was an avid boy scout and played high school soccer. He was so proud of his state championship and proud of his grandson who won one this year in basketball. He loved professional sports, especially the Mariners and Seahawks, however after moving to Maine, he became a Red Sox and Patriots "#1 Fan." He rarely missed a game. His brother-in-law, Roger, would call him a "traitor" as they smack talked back and forth.



He loved camping, fishing and hiking. Being an ordained Christian minister he was actively involved in the Light of Life Ministries located in Augusta, Maine. He and wife, Karenelise, looked forward to Sundays when they would do their two-hour live radio program that encouraged and inspired many with a verse or prayer, entitled "Rekindling Your Fire with Jeff and KK."



Nothing stopped him from enjoying every aspect of life. The selfless giving that Jeff showed his family and friends was reciprocated in 2009 when his sister made the life-saving decision to donate her kidney.



He is survived by his best friend and wife of 16 years, Karenelise Otto; three children; Donald L. Fickett Jr., wife Jennifer of Bangor, Maine, and children Guy, Kameron, and Desirae; great-grandchildren Landon and Logan; Kersten (Fenton) Noyes of Bangor, Maine, and children, Parker and Hannah; Justine (Fenton) Buscanera and husband Nicholas of Wiscasset, Maine, and daughter Sophia; his loving mother, Donna Mae Rogers, of Bellingham, Wash.; sister, Joanne and husband, Roger Eytzen, of Ferndale, Wash., and children Ian, Ivan, and Erica; brother, Jerry Otto and wife Christy, of Hansville, Wash., and children, Ryan and Aly. In 2006, he was predeceased by his father, Paul Otto and stepfather, Lyle Rogers in 2001.



There will be no services at this time. A celebration of Jeffery's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements in care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family through the obituary page on the funeral home's website at



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Jeffery to his special, 9 year-old grandson, Kameron Fickett, who is receiving treatment for osteosarcoma.



Checks made payable to



Karenelise Otto



284 Mud Mill Rd.



Augusta, ME 04330



for his treatment and remission fund.







