BOSTON - Jeff Dyer Sr., 49, passed away March 26, 2019 in Boston. Jeff was born on June 9, 1969 in Belfast to the late Richard and Vera Dyer. He was a mechanic, professionally, but would best be remembered as a rebellious and adventurous wild man who enjoyed ice fishing and 4-wheeling. His most loved and proudest accomplishment was being a dad.
Jeff was predeceased by his parents. He his survived by his children, Jeffrey Dyer Jr. and his wife, Margaret and Ilyda Dyer; his granddaughter Vivian Dyer; his girlfriend, Josette Poulin; his siblings, Lynn Libby and Matthew Dyer; and a host of friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on April 13, at 1 p.m. at the Erskine Academy in South China. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.ripostafh.com.
Riposta Funeral Home
182 Waldo Ave
Belfast, ME 04915
(207) 338-9191
Published in Central Maine on Apr. 2, 2019