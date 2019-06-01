Guest Book View Sign Service Information Giberson Funeral Home 40 Maple Street Madison , ME 04950 (207)-696-8081 Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Notre Dame de Lourdes Catholic Church Water Street Skowhegan , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SKOWHEGAN - Jeannette W. Bouford, 95, of Skowhegan died on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Woodlawn Nursing Home. She was born in Rochester, N.H. on May 16, 1924, daughter of Clarence E. and Anna (Vigue) Bouford. She only lived a short time there, prior to moving to Skowhegan.



She graduated from Bloomfield Academy class of 1942. She joined the Navy in July of 1944 and worked in communications as a teletype at the Navel Communications Annex, Washington D.C. After leaving the service working as a personal care assistant at Woodlawn Nursing Home in Skowhegan.



She was a communicant of Notre Dame de Lourdes Church in Skowhegan. She was a member of the Waves Unit 41 and Daughters of Isabella.



She was predeceased by her parents, Clarence E. and Anna Bouford; brother, Clarence J. Bouford; an infant niece, Jeannette Marie Bouford; and an infant great-grandson, Braden Lacasse.



Jeannette is survived by her sister-in-law, Rite M. (Leo) Bouford of Skowhegan; her nephew, Jonathan and wife, Jayne Bouford of Madison, nephew, Kevin L. Bouford of Jackmen, nieces, Linda J. Aguiar of Canaan and Brenda L. Bouford of Skowhegan.



A funeral Mass will be held Monday, June 3, at Notre Dame de Lourds Catholic Church on Water Street in Skowhegan at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.



The family would like to thank Redington-Fairview General Hospital for the wonderful care shown toward Jeannette during her brief stay there.



Cremation and services arrangements are under the care and guidance of Giberson Funeral Home. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jeannette's memory to



Notre Dame de Lourdes Catholic Church.







