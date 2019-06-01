Jeannette W. Bouford (1924 - 2019)
  • "Sweet Jeannette...always happy and always moving..."
    - Cynthia Marceau
  • "I am deeply sorry for your loss. May God be your strength..."
    - B W
  • "To the family of Ms Bouford may God grant you peace and..."
  • "Jeannette was in our choir at church - she was a very nice,..."
    - Barb Demo
Service Information
Giberson Funeral Home
40 Maple Street
Madison, ME
04950
(207)-696-8081
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Notre Dame de Lourdes Catholic Church
Water Street
Skowhegan, ME
SKOWHEGAN - Jeannette W. Bouford, 95, of Skowhegan died on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Woodlawn Nursing Home. She was born in Rochester, N.H. on May 16, 1924, daughter of Clarence E. and Anna (Vigue) Bouford. She only lived a short time there, prior to moving to Skowhegan.

She graduated from Bloomfield Academy class of 1942. She joined the Navy in July of 1944 and worked in communications as a teletype at the Navel Communications Annex, Washington D.C. After leaving the service working as a personal care assistant at Woodlawn Nursing Home in Skowhegan.

She was a communicant of Notre Dame de Lourdes Church in Skowhegan. She was a member of the Waves Unit 41 and Daughters of Isabella.

She was predeceased by her parents, Clarence E. and Anna Bouford; brother, Clarence J. Bouford; an infant niece, Jeannette Marie Bouford; and an infant great-grandson, Braden Lacasse.

Jeannette is survived by her sister-in-law, Rite M. (Leo) Bouford of Skowhegan; her nephew, Jonathan and wife, Jayne Bouford of Madison, nephew, Kevin L. Bouford of Jackmen, nieces, Linda J. Aguiar of Canaan and Brenda L. Bouford of Skowhegan.

A funeral Mass will be held Monday, June 3, at Notre Dame de Lourds Catholic Church on Water Street in Skowhegan at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Redington-Fairview General Hospital for the wonderful care shown toward Jeannette during her brief stay there.

Cremation and services arrangements are under the care and guidance of Giberson Funeral Home. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit www.gibersonfuneralhome.com A lunch will follow the services downstairs at the school.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jeannette's memory to

Notre Dame de Lourdes Catholic Church.

Published in Central Maine on June 1, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy
