SKOWHEGAN - Jeannette W. Bouford, 95, of Skowhegan, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019 at
Woodlawn Nursing Home in Skowhegan.
Jeannette was born to Clarence and Anna Vigue Bouford on May 16, 1924 in Rochester, N.H. She and her family moved to Maine when she was just a child. She graduated from Bloomfield Academy in Skowhegan. After graduation she joined the U.S. Navy where she worked in communications as a teletype. For many years she worked as a personal care attendant at Woodlawn Nursing Home in Skowhegan.
She was a communicant of the Notre Dame de Lourdes Church in Skowhegan. She was also a member of the Daughters of Isabella.
Jeannette is survived by her nieces and nephews, Jonathan and Jayne Bouford of Madison, Linda J. Aguiar of Canaan, Brenda L. Bouford of Skowhegan, Kevin L. Bouford of Jackman; sister-in-law, Rita M. Bouford of Skowhegan.
Jeanette was predeceased by her parents, Clarence and Anna Bouford; brother, Clarence J. Bouford; niece, Jeannette Bouford.
A funeral mass will be held Monday, June 3, at Notre Dame de Lourdes Catholic Church on Water Street in Skowhegan at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetary.
