AUGUSTA - Jeannette V. Gagne, 87, of Jefferson St., died March 25, 2019, at her home after an extended illness. She was born in Augusta, the daughter of Octave Gilbert and Yvonne (Pepin) Gilbert.



Mrs. Gagne was educated in Augusta schools and was a homemaker devoted to her family, as well as caring and giving to friends and neighbors.



She was a member of St. Michael Parish at St. Augustine Catholic Church.



Her husband, Richard J. Gagne, predeceased her. She was also preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Anita Parent, and three brothers, Henry Gilbert, Raymond Gilbert and Noel Gilbert.



Surviving are two daughters Gail Gagne of Augusta and Anne Gagne of Clyde, Texas, one son Gilbert Gagne of Augusta; notable niece Terry Golden and godchild Diane Libby; along with many nieces and nephews.



Visiting hours are 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2, at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Wednesday April 3, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Augusta. Burial will be in Holy Family Cemetery, Augusta, at a later date.



