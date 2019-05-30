WATERVILLE - Jeannette M. (Couturier) AuClair, 89, passed away May 25, 2019 at her home in Waterville. She was born July 8, 1929 in Jackman, the daughter of Leon and Eva (Chaisson) Couturier.
She attended school in Jackman, South Portland and Waterville. In 1949, she married Patrick AuClair and, after living in several different parts of the country while Pat was in the service, they made their home on Morgan Street in Waterville.
Jeannette is survived by her sons, James AuClair of Fairfield, and Glenn "Bud" AuClair of Waterville who has been his mother's caregiver for the last 18 years. His care allowed Jeannette to remain in her home, for which she was extremely grateful. She is also survived by her grandson, Michael AuClair; brother, Lee Coturier of Winslow; three nieces, Diane Drapeau of Winslow, Denise Hauger of Old Town, and Danielle Hajj of Newburyport, Mass., nephews, David Couturier of Fairfield, Lee Couturier, and Daniel Couturier both of Skowhegan.
She was predeceased by her parents; infant son, Michael; brother, Ronald Couturier, sister-in-law, Merelene Couturier; niece, Donna Couturier; infant sister, Doriann Marie Couturier.
A graveside service will be held Friday, May 31, at 1 p.m. at St. Francis Cemetery, Waterville.
Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.
In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make
donations in Jeannette's memory to
501 St. Jude Place
Memphis, TN 38105
Published in Central Maine on May 30, 2019