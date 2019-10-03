MANCHESTER – Jean S. Martin, 84, of Manchester, died on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at her home after a long illness, with her family by her side. She was born on April 15, 1935 in Fairfield, the daughter of Howard and Dorothy (Bailey) Spofford.
She is predeceased by her parents; her siblings Lois Spofford Griffiths and David Spofford.
Jean is survived by her husband, Byley Martin of Manchester; three daughters, Laurel Martin, Jill Virgin and her husband Wayne and her two daughters Caylee Leeman and Julie Virgin; Diana Norton and her husband Jody and his children Josh Norton and Danielle Barry and their families; and her sister Elaine Spofford Haines.
A celebration of her life will be held on Monday Oct. 7, at the Manchester Lions Club from 3 to 6 p.m.
A private family burial will be held in the Roberts Cemetery in Vinalhaven at a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Central Maine on Oct. 3, 2019