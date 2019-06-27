Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SOLON - Jean M. Wooster, 68, of Solon passed away at home on Friday, June 21, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.



She was born in Skowhegan on Nov. 30, 1950, a daughter of Norman Quimby and Arietta (Everett) Quimby.



She was employed by SAD #74 as a custodian for Solon Elementary School for thirty plus years. The students and staff were like a second family to Jean. Her passion was yard sales, buying and selling. She was a kind and loving person with a big heart, she had many friends and everyone loved her. Never smoked, never a drink of alcohol, and never a foul word from her mouth.



She was predeceased by her parents; and brother, Norman Jr. Her heart was broken last year with the passing of her first son, Joseph Wooster.



Jean is survived by her long time partner, Robert Alton of Solon; her children, Fred Wooster of Skowhegan, Jim Wooster and his wife, Kirsten of North Anson; her brothers, Jim, Gerald and Johnny, her sister, Jane; and many grandchildren; nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held at the Solon Elementary School on Sunday, June 30, at 2 p.m. followed by the burial at Evergreen Cemetery. A pot luck dinner will be held after the burial back at the school. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit







