WINSLOW - Jean Ida May Morrissette, 93, passed away Thursday Sept. 26, 2019, at Maine General Rehab and Nursing Center at Glenridge, Augusta, after an extended illness with family at her side. Jean was born in Waterville on March 28, 1926, the daughter of Ambrose and Flora (Giguere) Dennis. She was educated in local schools and was a graduate of Winslow High School and a communicant of St. John the Baptist Church in Winslow. Jean was a homemaker raising her six children. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband and her brother, Roger. Jean is survived by her three sons: Craig, Roland and Randy Morrissette and her three daughters: Sheila Luisi, Rhonda Dunbar and Ramona Morrissette; and by seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Jean had requested no public visitation or funeral service. Burial will be in her family lot in St. Francis Catholic Cemetery in Waterville. Arrangements are under direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm St., Waterville.
Published in Central Maine on Sept. 29, 2019