Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean F. (Norton) Colfer. View Sign Service Information David E. Desmond & Son Funeral Home 638 High Street Bath , ME 04530 (207)-443-4567 Graveside service 11:00 AM St. Mary's Cemetery Rte. 202 (Western Ave.), Manchester , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

BRUNSWICK - Jean F. (Norton) Colfer, 83, formerly of Bath, passed away at her residence at Avita, a memory care community in Brunswick, on June 14, 2019. Jean was born in Bath on June 9, 1936, the daughter of Jessie (Colby) and Francis (Mike) Norton. She grew up in Bath and graduated from Morse High School. After graduating, she worked at the Bath Memorial Hospital before going to work at Bath Iron Works. While working at BIW, she met Robert D. Colfer. The couple married on July 21, 1962 and resided in Augusta for four years before moving to Bath in July of 1966. After raising her family, Jean went back to work for Dr. John VanOrden and Richard Guistra till she retired.



Jean loved to knit, read, do her morning crossword puzzles and take walks with her sister, Nancy.



Jean was predeceased by her parents; sisters, Edith Owens and Nancy Richter; her husband, Robert; her twin sons, Patrick and Michael, and a daughter, Margaret (Colfer) Adams.



She is survived by her daughter, Ann (Colfer) Richardson and husband, Barry, sons, Robert C. of Bath, David and wife, Monique of Lisbon Falls, John and wife, Heather of Woolwich, Peter and wife, Melissa of Feeding Hills, Mass., Daniel and wife, Christine of Portland, Conn., and son-in-law, Michael Adams of Lisbon; her sister, Susan Franzosa of Plymouth, Mass.; grandchildren, Paul and wife, Nicole Richardson of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Patrick Richardson of Swampscot, Mass., Maxwell, Rowan and Harry Colfer of Woolwich, Corey Colfer of Bath and Sean and Anna Colfer of Feeding Hills, Mass.; two great-grandchildren, Caroline and Ella Richardson of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and many nieces and nephews.



A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 13, at 11 a.m. at the St. Mary's Cemetery, Rte. 202 (Western Ave.), Manchester, Maine for those who would like to attend.



The family would like to thank Hospice and Avita of Brunswick for the great care they gave mom.



To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please



In lieu of flowers for Jean, please donate to .







BRUNSWICK - Jean F. (Norton) Colfer, 83, formerly of Bath, passed away at her residence at Avita, a memory care community in Brunswick, on June 14, 2019. Jean was born in Bath on June 9, 1936, the daughter of Jessie (Colby) and Francis (Mike) Norton. She grew up in Bath and graduated from Morse High School. After graduating, she worked at the Bath Memorial Hospital before going to work at Bath Iron Works. While working at BIW, she met Robert D. Colfer. The couple married on July 21, 1962 and resided in Augusta for four years before moving to Bath in July of 1966. After raising her family, Jean went back to work for Dr. John VanOrden and Richard Guistra till she retired.Jean loved to knit, read, do her morning crossword puzzles and take walks with her sister, Nancy.Jean was predeceased by her parents; sisters, Edith Owens and Nancy Richter; her husband, Robert; her twin sons, Patrick and Michael, and a daughter, Margaret (Colfer) Adams.She is survived by her daughter, Ann (Colfer) Richardson and husband, Barry, sons, Robert C. of Bath, David and wife, Monique of Lisbon Falls, John and wife, Heather of Woolwich, Peter and wife, Melissa of Feeding Hills, Mass., Daniel and wife, Christine of Portland, Conn., and son-in-law, Michael Adams of Lisbon; her sister, Susan Franzosa of Plymouth, Mass.; grandchildren, Paul and wife, Nicole Richardson of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Patrick Richardson of Swampscot, Mass., Maxwell, Rowan and Harry Colfer of Woolwich, Corey Colfer of Bath and Sean and Anna Colfer of Feeding Hills, Mass.; two great-grandchildren, Caroline and Ella Richardson of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and many nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 13, at 11 a.m. at the St. Mary's Cemetery, Rte. 202 (Western Ave.), Manchester, Maine for those who would like to attend.The family would like to thank Hospice and Avita of Brunswick for the great care they gave mom.To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visitwww.desmondfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers for Jean, please donate to . Published in Central Maine on June 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close