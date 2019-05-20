Guest Book View Sign Service Information Staples Funeral Service 53 Brunswick Avenue Gardiner , ME 04345 (207)-582-3102 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Staples Funeral Service 53 Brunswick Avenue Gardiner , ME 04345 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Joseph Catholic Church Lincoln Avenue Gardiner , ME View Map Burial Following Services Oak Grove Cemetery Gardiner. , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

CHELSEA - Jean D. (Poulin) Rines, 80, of Chelsea, died Friday May 17, 2019, at MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta.Born on Aug. 25, 1938 in Augusta, the daughter of Louis and Thelma (Gammon) Poulin.She grew up in Hallowell, where she attended school and attended St. Mary's Catholic School in Augusta.Jean met the love of her life William Rines in Hallowell. They were married for 64 years. She was so proud to tell people the years of their marriage.She was a homemaker, raising their children and once they were raised, she began to work. Jean worked at Health Tex, Hazzard Shoe, Augusta General for over 10 years, then she began to clean houses until her retirement.Jean loved raising her children, crafts, cooking, sewing, lawn sales, shopping and eating at different restaurants. She loved holidays, especially Christmas with tons of decorations, more the better. It was certainly her favorite time of year.She was predeceased by her parents, a stepfather Donald Ladd; and a daughter Constance Jean Rines.Jean is survived by her husband William J. Rines, Sr., of Chelsea; three daughters, Catherine Folger and husband David, of Pittston, Pamela Brown and husband James, of Waterville, Victoria Cates and husband Christopher, of China, a son William J. Rines, Jr. and Arlene Richard, of Pittston; five grandchildren, Howard Smart, Jr., Chelsea and Sacha Rines, Nicholas and Ethan Cates; two great grandchildren, Alyssa and Carter Smart; four sisters, Lorraine Aldrich, Patricia Pottle, Carlene Vittetoe, Jacqueline Pierce; brothers, Louis Poulin, Jr., Donald Jr. and Gerald Ladd; close nephews Harold and Mark French; many other nieces, nephews; and cousins. The Rines family would like to thank all the staff at MaineGeneral for all of their love, care and support. A special thank you to Michelle Reed from MaineGeneral Home Health Care for all of her compassion giving.Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, May 23 from 4-7 p.m. at Staples Funeral Home, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 24, at 11 a.m., at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Lincoln Avenue, Gardiner, burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery, in Gardiner.Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website:







