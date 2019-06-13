Guest Book View Sign Service Information Graveside service 1:00 PM Libby Hill Cemetery Gardiner , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

GARDINER - In the late hours of June 5, 2019, Jean (Daley) Cates Cain of Gardiner slipped peacefully away to join her loved ones in heaven. Jean had been receiving treatment at MGMC in Augusta. She was 87 years young. Born June 9, 1931 to Aubrey and Edna (Putnum) Daley, she grew up in Gardiner and would spend her life there. She met her husband Manley Frank Cates and fell in love while attending high school, and together they would raise three loving children. Jean worked tirelessly to see to her family, friends, and home, as well as participating in a number of civic organizations such as Eastern Star, of which she was a proud member. When her husband fell ill, she fearlessly took on the role of breadwinner alongside her other commitments, working as a sheriff at the Kennebec County Jail for many years. No stranger to adversity, she never shied away from the challenges put in front of her or the people she loved. Jean was kind hearted, loved animals and nature, and always grew her own garden. Throughout her life she touched the hearts of many people with her unending sense of humor and tenacity. She always had a way of seeing the best in people and was a woman of great forgiveness.In 1989, she married Eldred Cain of Monmouth. They built a log cabin together and moved to West Gardiner.Jean was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Manley F. Cates (1985); daughter, Paula Cates Patrick Murphy (1995); husband, Eldred Cain (1995); brother, Vance Daley, and sister, Myrna Daley Cloutier.She is survived by her two sons, Preston "Duffy" Cates and his wife, Debra of Gardiner, Manley S. Cates and his wife, Kristina of Jonesboro, Ga.; four grandchildren, Jamie Cates and his wife, Becky of Augusta, Joshua Patrick and his wife, Maureen of Westbrook, Eleanor and Atticus Cates of Jonesboro, Ga.; three great-grandchildren, Peyton Cates of Augusta, Garnet and Gannon Patrick of Westbrook; sister-in-law, Phyllis Daley of Whitefield, brother-in-law, Norman Cloutier of Gardiner; her life long best friend, Michele Blake of Gardiner; several nieces and nephews; and many friends throughout the community.Let us not grieve for her departure but rejoice in her memory and be grateful for the time we had with her in our lives. May her garden always grow.A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 15 at 1 p.m. at Libby Hill Cemetery in Gardiner.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kennebec Valley Humane Society.







