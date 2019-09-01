WINTHROP - Jean A. Holmes, 78, loving wife, devoted mother and proud grandmother, died Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the Augusta Center for Health and Rehabilitation following a long illness. She was born in Anson on July 28, 1941, the daughter of the late Edward J. and Lucille A. (Stinchfield) Castle.
Mrs. Holmes was a graduate of Searsport High School in 1959 and was a member of Beta Sigma Phi, an international women's sorority focused on friendship and community service.
She was the owner/operator of Maine Pride Market with her husband Hugh for over 14 years. She had also worked several years for Dr. Robert Patenaude, DDS.
Jean loved knitting and her specialties were handmade mittens and Christmas stockings, hundreds of which were given to friends, family and others in the community.
Mrs. Holmes was predeceased by her husband, Hugh S. Holmes and a brother, Edward J. Castle III.
She is survived by her son, Jeffrey A. Holmes and his wife Melissa of Wakefield, Mass., her daughter, Cheryl A. H. Whittington and her husband Guy of Belgrade; five grandchildren,Alex Dow, Charlotte and Calvin Holmes, Molly and Sally Whittington; and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends may visit on Wednesday, Sept. 4, from 2-4 p.m. at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta. A graveside service will be held Thursday, Sept. 5, at 10 a.m. in Grove Cemetery, Belfast. Condolences, photos and stories may be shared at www.plummerfh.com.
Donations in Jean's memory may be made to:
Alfond Center
for Cancer Care
c/o MaineGeneral Office
of Philanthropy
PO Box 828
Waterville, ME, 04903
Published in Central Maine on Sept. 1, 2019