ATHENS - Jason Ronald Brown, 41, of Athens, passed away peacefully at his home, Friday, Feb. 23, 2019, following a tremendous battle with cancer with his wife by his side.
|
Jason was born Dec. 18, 1977, in Skowhegan, Maine, the son of Ronald T. Brown and Deborah L. Brown.
He graduated from Skowhegan Area High School in the class of 1996 and received his associate's degree from KVCC in 2000. He worked as lineman supervisor for White Mountain Cable.
He enjoyed hunting and was able to get his deer this last fall. He enjoyed fishing, camping, boating and being outdoors. Additionally, he enjoy hiking and snowmobiling. Prior to attending college, Jason was a white water rafting guide.
He leaves behind his wife Jaime Avery; and stepchildren, Paige Avery and Gauvin Bryant of Athens, his son Lennon Gossman of Norridgewock; his mother and father Ronald and Deborah Brown of Cornville; his sister Kathryn Poulin and her companion Wade Willette of Cornville; his in-law Brenda and Liston Avery of Athens. He is also survived by his childhood friend Jaime "Boz" Bosworth of Skowhegan. Jason was predeceased by his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Jason was an outstanding member of the community. And will be greatly missed by all.
Visiting hour will be held on Friday March 1, 2019 from 12 to 1 p.m. at the Skowhegan Federated Church, Island Ave., Skowhegan, with a funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. at the church with Rev. Mark Tanner Officiating.
Arrangements are entrust to the care of Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan.
In lieu of flowers,
donations may be made in Jason's memory to:
Children's Athletic programs
c/o Athens Recreation Department
PO Box 150
Athens, ME 04912
Published in Central Maine on Feb. 26, 2019