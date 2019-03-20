VASSALBORO - Janice Ola (Lindberg) Pelotte, 51, passed away on March 9, 2019, with her family by her side due to complications from pneumonia. Janice was born August 4, 1967, the only child of Eileen (Marden) Ronco and Erek Lindberg. She graduated from Winslow High School and Southern Maine Vocational College. While in high school, she was active with WHS Marching Band Color Guard and the 20th Maine Regiment Drum and Bugle Corps. Janice worked at Colby College, Dining Services, for many years. She devoted all her time raising her two daughters alone.Janice was predeceased by her grandparents, Frank W. and Ola Marden; and aunt and uncle, Frank (Skip) and Susan Marden. She is survived by her mother Eileen Ronco, father and stepmother Erek and Helen Lindberg; and daughters Rebecca, and Courtney Pelotte and partner Josh Long. A memorial service will be held at the Vassalboro United Methodist Church, on March 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m.
Memorial donations in her name may be made to the: Vassalboro United Methodist Church, 614 Main St., Vassalboro, ME 04089
Vassalboro United Mthdst Chr
614 Main St
Vassalboro, ME 04989
(207) 873-5564
Published in Central Maine on Mar. 20, 2019