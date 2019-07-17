|
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Brookings-Smith Hampden Chapel
Liturgy
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Brookings-Smith Hampden Chapel
HAMPDEN – Janice Louise (Bridges) Tobias, 85, passed away July 13, 2019, at a Bangor healthcare facility. She was born September 23, 1933, in Guilford, the daughter of Stanley M. and Florence E. (Mayo) Bridges.
Janice graduated from Piscataquis Community High School in Guilford, Class of 1951. Following graduation, she worked at the Augusta State House. Janice married Thaddeus "Ted" Tobias on June 2, 1956, started their life together in Old Town, and eventually settled in Hampden. She enjoyed camping with her family and attending Fly-In's with Ted, who was an airplane enthusiast. Janice had a passion for animals, solving puzzles, making crafts, and attending craft fairs. She also enjoyed experimenting with new recipes. Her life revolved around her family, especially her grandchildren, who she provided ongoing childcare for throughout the years. It was important to Janice to keep her family connected as they grew older, always encouraging her close and extended family to attend family gatherings whenever possible.
In addition to her parents, Janice was predeceased by her husband, Thaddeus Tobias; and a sister, Joyce Simpson. She is survived by her daughters, Brenda Bragg and husband, Ron of Clifton, Laurie Schneider and husband, Larry of Otis, Anne Brooks and husband, Tim of Clifton; grandchildren, Jamie, Tonya, Jenn, Ron, Cullen, Thea, Zoe, Rachel, DJ; many great-grandchildren; siblings, Ruth Grindell of California, Merrill Bridges and wife, Lorene of Guilford, Carolyn Dickison of Dexter; and several nieces and nephews. Janice also leaves behind her dog, Angel, who provided great comfort and companionship.
Relatives and friends are welcome to call 12 noon until 1 p.m., Friday, July 19, 2019, at the Hampden-Gilpatrick Chapel of Brookings-Smith, 45 Western Avenue Hampden, where a Liturgy Outside of Mass will be held 1 p.m., Friday. Interment will be in Lakeview Cemetery, Hampden. Condolences to the family may be expressed at BrookingsSmith.com
Published in Central Maine on July 17, 2019
