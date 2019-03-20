SOUTH CHINA - Janice E. Payson, 72, died Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. She was born in Augusta on June 22, 1946, the daughter of Burton and Helen (Trombley) Williams.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice E. Payson.
Janice was co-owner of Sonny's Seafood in Readfield. She enjoyed gardening, puzzles and baking. Her two cats, Patches and Shadow, brought her joy daily and Janice loved chatting with her many friends.
She was predeceased by her parents; her brother Burton Williams Jr., her husband Clarence (Sonny) Payson Jr.; and her son Frank Payson.
She is survived by her boyfriend of many years, Donald Campbell; her two sons, Floyd Frost of Readfield and Brian Frost and his wife Jennifer of Fayette; two brothers, Curtis Williams and his wife Brigette of Readfield and Donald Williams and his wife Gail of Winthrop; five grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Spring burial will be in Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Augusta. Date to be announced.
Published in Central Maine on Mar. 20, 2019