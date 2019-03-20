Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice E. Payson. View Sign





Janice was co-owner of Sonny's Seafood in Readfield. She enjoyed gardening, puzzles and baking. Her two cats, Patches and Shadow, brought her joy daily and Janice loved chatting with her many friends.



She was predeceased by her parents; her brother Burton Williams Jr., her husband Clarence (Sonny) Payson Jr.; and her son Frank Payson.



She is survived by her boyfriend of many years, Donald Campbell; her two sons, Floyd Frost of Readfield and Brian Frost and his wife Jennifer of Fayette; two brothers, Curtis Williams and his wife Brigette of Readfield and Donald Williams and his wife Gail of Winthrop; five grandchildren; nieces and nephews.



Spring burial will be in Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Augusta. Date to be announced.







