Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice (Frost) Brown. View Sign Service Information Staples Funeral Service 53 Brunswick Avenue Gardiner , ME 04345 (207)-582-3102 Send Flowers Obituary

GARDINER - Janice (Frost) Brown, 82, of Gardiner, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at the MaineGeneral Rehab and Nursing at Graybirch.



She was born in Rumford on August 13, 1937 the daughter of Oscar L. and Doris I. (Bouthot) Frost.



Janice attended schools in the greater Gardiner/Augusta area including Gates Business College, Cony and Gardiner Adult ED. She worked for the Maine Army National Guard and retired as an administrative assistant.



She is predeceased by her parents; husband of 53 years, Victor H. Brown; daughter, Sabrian (Brown) Brann.



Janice is survived by three children, Lee F. Brown, Maryanne M. (Brown) Broome, Sharon (Brown) Geroux; two brothers, Oscar L. Frost Sr., Thomas Frost, two sisters, Jacquelyn (Frost) Hanley, Cynthia J. Baker; 10 grandchildren, Victoria and Victor Geroux, Stefani Marriott, Trista Broome, Jayden Geroux, Tyrone Payne, Carmen Hatch, Ruben Brown, Jessica Bilodeau, Timothy Brann; and seven great-grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held on Monday, October 21, at 11 a.m., at Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner. A private family burial will be held in Oak Grove Cemetery, Gardiner.



Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website:



Memorial donations may be made in Janice's memory to the



Harold Alfond Center



for Cancer Care,



Office of Philanthropy



P.O. Box 828



Waterville, ME 04903-0828



or the



Gardiner Library



Association



152 Water Street



Gardiner, ME 04345







GARDINER - Janice (Frost) Brown, 82, of Gardiner, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at the MaineGeneral Rehab and Nursing at Graybirch.She was born in Rumford on August 13, 1937 the daughter of Oscar L. and Doris I. (Bouthot) Frost.Janice attended schools in the greater Gardiner/Augusta area including Gates Business College, Cony and Gardiner Adult ED. She worked for the Maine Army National Guard and retired as an administrative assistant.She is predeceased by her parents; husband of 53 years, Victor H. Brown; daughter, Sabrian (Brown) Brann.Janice is survived by three children, Lee F. Brown, Maryanne M. (Brown) Broome, Sharon (Brown) Geroux; two brothers, Oscar L. Frost Sr., Thomas Frost, two sisters, Jacquelyn (Frost) Hanley, Cynthia J. Baker; 10 grandchildren, Victoria and Victor Geroux, Stefani Marriott, Trista Broome, Jayden Geroux, Tyrone Payne, Carmen Hatch, Ruben Brown, Jessica Bilodeau, Timothy Brann; and seven great-grandchildren.A memorial service will be held on Monday, October 21, at 11 a.m., at Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner. A private family burial will be held in Oak Grove Cemetery, Gardiner.Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com Memorial donations may be made in Janice's memory to theHarold Alfond Centerfor Cancer Care,Office of PhilanthropyP.O. Box 828Waterville, ME 04903-0828or theGardiner LibraryAssociation152 Water StreetGardiner, ME 04345 Published in Central Maine on Oct. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close