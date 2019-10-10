GARDINER - Janice (Frost) Brown, 82, of Gardiner, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at the MaineGeneral Rehab and Nursing at Graybirch.
She was born in Rumford on August 13, 1937 the daughter of Oscar L. and Doris I. (Bouthot) Frost.
Janice attended schools in the greater Gardiner/Augusta area including Gates Business College, Cony and Gardiner Adult ED. She worked for the Maine Army National Guard and retired as an administrative assistant.
She is predeceased by her parents; husband of 53 years, Victor H. Brown; daughter, Sabrian (Brown) Brann.
Janice is survived by three children, Lee F. Brown, Maryanne M. (Brown) Broome, Sharon (Brown) Geroux; two brothers, Oscar L. Frost Sr., Thomas Frost, two sisters, Jacquelyn (Frost) Hanley, Cynthia J. Baker; 10 grandchildren, Victoria and Victor Geroux, Stefani Marriott, Trista Broome, Jayden Geroux, Tyrone Payne, Carmen Hatch, Ruben Brown, Jessica Bilodeau, Timothy Brann; and seven great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, October 21, at 11 a.m., at Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner. A private family burial will be held in Oak Grove Cemetery, Gardiner.
Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com
Memorial donations may be made in Janice's memory to the
Harold Alfond Center
for Cancer Care,
Office of Philanthropy
P.O. Box 828
Waterville, ME 04903-0828
or the
Gardiner Library
Association
152 Water Street
Gardiner, ME 04345
Published in Central Maine on Oct. 10, 2019