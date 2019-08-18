Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hobbs Funeral Home - South Portland - South Portland 230 Cottage Road South Portland , ME 04106 (207)-799-4472 Send Flowers Obituary

PORTLAND - Janet (King) Theriault of Portland, Maine passed away at the age of 86 on Aug. 14, 2019. She was born April 27, 1933, the daughter of Anna (Gurney) and Allie W. King, Sr. of Fairfield.



She was educated at the Immaculate Heart of Mary School and graduated from Lawrence High School, Fairfield in 1951. In 1985, Jan graduated from the West Virginia Wesleyan College in Buckhannon, W.Va. with a degree in sociology with honors. In 1987, she earned a Master of Arts Degree cum laude from West Virginia University in Morgantown, W.Va.



She married J.A. Gilbert (Gil) Theriault on May 16, 1953 in Fairfield. Both natives of Maine, Jan and Gil over the years moved with their family to West Virginia, New Hampshire, and Vermont before returning to Maine for retirement. They spent winters in Daytona Beach, Fla. for many years.



Jan was at one time a swim instructor, a county court clerk, and a volunteer for Meals On Wheels.



She was predeceased by her parents; husband Gil, sister Connie Datsis and brother Allie King, Jr. Jan is survived by her seven children: Gil and wife Hannah of Williston, Vt. and children Genevieve, Vivian, Eva and Lucien; Mark and wife Wendy of Cape Elizabeth and children Allie and Cole; Laurie and husband Craig Worth and children Reid and Kelsey; Alan and wife Van of Casco and children Cheree and Tiffany; Stacy Mahoney and husband Kevin of South Berwick and children Eryn and Lane; Darcy Sofia and husband Frank of West Chester, Pa. and daughter Samantha; Bruce and wife Mary of Southbury, Conn. and children Hannah, Sarah, Luke and Ben.



She is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren; two sisters Mary Hathaway of Hooksett, N.H. and Linda Allard of Freeport; and several nieces and nephews.



She loved to travel, read, and watch Patriots and Red Sox games. Above all she loved her family and often said her children were her greatest accomplishment.



A private ceremony will be held at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery in Waterville.



Online condolences may be expressed at







