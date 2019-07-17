Janet George (1925 - 2019)
  • "R I P Aunt Janet a lot of happy memories."
    - Peter Maroon JR
Service Information
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Maronite Catholic Church
Waterville, ME
Obituary
WATERVILLE - Janet George of Waterville died July 7, 2019, at age 94. She was born in Waterville, March 5, 1925, the daughter of Joseph and Saida Harb George. She graduated from Waterville High School in 1943. After high school she worked for nine months at the Hathaway Factory, making shirts for U.S. Army troops serving in World War II, while also studying accounting in night classes at Thomas Business School. In 1944, she was selected for a position at the Internal Revenue Service regional office in Augusta. She worked at the IRS for more than 36 years, steadily assuming more managerial responsibilities, including as instructor for training on tax laws, supervisor and district manager.

For over fifty years she hosted her family at her summer home on Long Pond leaving a legacy of loving family relationships for her siblings, their children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and untold numbers of cousins and friends.

Predeceasing Janet George were her parents; her brothers, John and Maroon George, her sisters, Louise Hooglund, Annie Shepherd, Matilda Rose Lombardo, Celia Nichols; and two nephews.

Surviving Janet George are seven nephews, seven nieces; 30 grandnieces and nephews; 15 great-grandnieces and nephews, and many cousins.

Funeral services will be on August 7, at 10 a.m., at St. Joseph's Maronite Catholic Church, in Waterville.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Janet George may be made to

St. Joseph's Maronite Catholic Church

3 Appleton St.

Waterville, ME 04901

or

The Belgrade Lakes Association

P.O. Box 551

Belgrade Lakes, ME 04918

Published in Central Maine on July 17, 2019
