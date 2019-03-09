Jane Hastings Brackett

KNOX - Jane Hastings Brackett of Knox died at home on March 1, 2019, after a brief illness. She was the wife of Don A. Brackett, and the mother of Rurik S. Brackett and Ian J. Brackett. She was the daughter of Corrilla and James P. Hastings of Skowhegan, and the daughter-in-law of Ruth and Roy Brackett of Vassalboro.

She is survived by her sister Margaret S. Hastings Hollis, brother John D. Hastings of Tuscon, Ariz., and brother Frederick B. Hastings of Post Falls, Idaho.

Jane graduated from Skowhegan Area High School, class of 1981, and from Colby College, class of 1985.

According to her wishes, there will be no funeral. Instead, Jane's family encourages friends and relatives to enjoy a walk in the woods or a visit to the seashore with someone they love. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.ripostafh.com

Friends wishing to do so may make donations in Jane's memory to any

charitable organization of their choice that

encourages the

preservation of the

natural world

Published in Central Maine on Mar. 9, 2019
