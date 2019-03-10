FAIRFIELD - Jane Charlotte Moreau, 76, of Fairfield, died on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta. She was born on Nov. 17, 1942, in Wolfeboro, N.H., one of six children of Edna May (Eddy) and Roy C. Wilkins. She grew up in Farmington, N.H., and over the years she worked in various shoe shops in Maine and New Hampshire.Jane was a member of the Winslow VFW and enjoyed camping, knitting, sewing, crocheting, and quilting. She also took pleasure in her flowers and was an avid reader. She will be remembered for her caring and helpful ways; as well as being a great pastry cook.Jane is survived by her husband of nearly 23 years, Ronald Moreau of Fairfield; her daughter, Terri Weston of Barrington, N.H.; her son, Dana Ricker and his wife, Kristine, of Farmington, N.H.; her daughter, Christine Torno of Lebanon, Maine; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.A graveside service will be held later this spring in Fairfield. Please visit www.veilleuxfuneralhome.com to share condolences, memories and tributes with Jane's family.
Published in Central Maine on Mar. 10, 2019