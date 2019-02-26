WINTHROP - Jane Bryson, 65, died Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, after a lengthy illness. She was born June 14, 1953, in Portland, the daughter of Everett and Marie (Chase) Crockett.
Jane's family spent most of her childhood traveling with her father in the Air Force to many different places including France, Germany, Libya and various places throughout the United States. After her father's retirement, the family settled in Maine.
Jane graduated from Sumner High School in Sullivan, Maine in 1971 and from the University of Maine Farmington in 1974. While at Farmington, Jane met Jim Bryson and on June 22, 1974, they married. They soon made Winthrop their home and in 1980 they welcomed their daughter, Mari, to complete their family.
Jane especially loved the ocean and it's beaches and enjoyed many camping trips and traveling the Maritimes, especially her beloved Prince Edward Island.
She worked in various positions for the State of Maine Department of Health and Human Services for many years, retiring in 2011.
Jane was predeceased by her father Everett Crockett, and brother Richard Crockett.
She is survived by her husband Jim Bryson of Winthrop; daughter Mari Bryson of Wilmington, N.C.; mother Marie Crockett of Scarborough; brother John Crockett of Falmouth; sisters Kathy McGowen of Westbrook and Anne Crockett of Utah; along with many extended family and friends.
Relatives and friends may visit Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, from 4-6 p.m at Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop, Maine. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, Feb. 28, 11 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Winthrop.
Memorial donations may be made to the charity of ones' choice
Published in Central Maine on Feb. 26, 2019