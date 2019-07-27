Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Watson Gray. View Sign Service Information Veilleux Funeral Home 8 Elm Street Waterville , ME 04901 (207)-872-7676 Graveside service 1:00 PM East Vassalboro Methodist Cemetery Bog Road East Vassalboro , ME View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM Vassalboro United Methodist Church 614 Main St. Vassalboro , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

VASSALBORO - James Watson Gray, 98, of North Vassalboro, passed quietly away on July 22, 2019, surrounded by family members. He was born in Wesley, Maine on May 1, 1921, the son of Roger A. Gray and Minerva (Sharman) Gray.James attended grammar schools in Wesley and Northfield. He graduated from Washington Academy in East Machias in 1939 and Washington State Normal School in Machias in 1942. He served in The U.S. Army 4th Armored Division under General Patton from 1942 to 1945. After his military service, James attended the University of Maine, Orono, graduating in 1947 with a Bachelor of Science degree in education, returning later to earn a Master of Arts degree in education in 1953. He was a teaching principal in Lamoine and for over 30 years taught mathematics at Waterville High School, retiring in 1983.James married Janet Marilyn Fennelly in 1948. He had a lifelong love of hunting, the outdoors, and wildlife. For many years he raised a wide variety of game birds as a hobby. He was a member of Ronco-Goodale Post #126 of the American Legion, and also a member of Negumkeag Lodge, No. 166, F. & A. M. (Free and Accepted Masons)He was predeceased by his former wife in 1991; his son Robert and his wife Lucille, his son Lawrence and his wife Donna; his brother Allen Gray and his wife Prudence Bartley Gray, his brother L. Austin Gray, his sister Agnes Diffin and her husband Darrell Diffin, his sister Maxine Robbins and her husband Gerald Robbins; and special family friend Frances Richards. James is survived by several nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, and special family friends Helen Taylor and her family.The family would like to extend special thanks to Maine General Hospice and to Dr. Dohner for the kind and caring treatment James received in his final days.A graveside service will be held on Saturday August 10 at 1 p.m. at the East Vassalboro Methodist Cemetery, Bog Road, East Vassalboro, followed by a memorial service and reception beginning at 2 p.m. at the Vassalboro United Methodist Church, 614 Main St., Vassalboro.Arrangements are under the care of Veilleux Funeral Home, 8 Elm St., Waterville, ME.



In lieu of flowers, friends may make donations in James' memory to:Wildlife Care Cente r1787 N. Belfast Ave. Vassalboro, ME 04989







VASSALBORO - James Watson Gray, 98, of North Vassalboro, passed quietly away on July 22, 2019, surrounded by family members. He was born in Wesley, Maine on May 1, 1921, the son of Roger A. Gray and Minerva (Sharman) Gray.James attended grammar schools in Wesley and Northfield. He graduated from Washington Academy in East Machias in 1939 and Washington State Normal School in Machias in 1942. He served in The U.S. Army 4th Armored Division under General Patton from 1942 to 1945. After his military service, James attended the University of Maine, Orono, graduating in 1947 with a Bachelor of Science degree in education, returning later to earn a Master of Arts degree in education in 1953. He was a teaching principal in Lamoine and for over 30 years taught mathematics at Waterville High School, retiring in 1983.James married Janet Marilyn Fennelly in 1948. He had a lifelong love of hunting, the outdoors, and wildlife. For many years he raised a wide variety of game birds as a hobby. He was a member of Ronco-Goodale Post #126 of the American Legion, and also a member of Negumkeag Lodge, No. 166, F. & A. M. (Free and Accepted Masons)He was predeceased by his former wife in 1991; his son Robert and his wife Lucille, his son Lawrence and his wife Donna; his brother Allen Gray and his wife Prudence Bartley Gray, his brother L. Austin Gray, his sister Agnes Diffin and her husband Darrell Diffin, his sister Maxine Robbins and her husband Gerald Robbins; and special family friend Frances Richards. James is survived by several nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, and special family friends Helen Taylor and her family.The family would like to extend special thanks to Maine General Hospice and to Dr. Dohner for the kind and caring treatment James received in his final days.A graveside service will be held on Saturday August 10 at 1 p.m. at the East Vassalboro Methodist Cemetery, Bog Road, East Vassalboro, followed by a memorial service and reception beginning at 2 p.m. at the Vassalboro United Methodist Church, 614 Main St., Vassalboro.Arrangements are under the care of Veilleux Funeral Home, 8 Elm St., Waterville, ME.In lieu of flowers, friends may make donations in James' memory to:Wildlife Care Cente r1787 N. Belfast Ave. Vassalboro, ME 04989 Published in Central Maine on July 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close