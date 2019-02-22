Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James W. York Jr.. View Sign





Jim was born on April 9, 1947, a son of the late James and Nellie (Cool) York Sr. He was educated in Pittsfield schools and graduated from Maine Central Institute, class of 1965, and then the University of Maine at Orono in December of 1976. Jim served our country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam era, stationed primarily in Limestone and Thailand. He then spent most of his professional career as a manager with General Electric in Pittsfield.



He is survived by his sons, Matt York and his wife, Heather, of Scarborough, and Marc York of Portland; two grandchildren, Hannah and Danny, of Scarborough; sister, Yvonne Kopins of Sandy Hook, Conn.; brother, Ronald York of Cambridge, Mass.; and several nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by his parents; a sister, Kelly Merrill; and his loving wife, Nancy York. Jim and Nancy were married March 31, 1979, in North Miami Beach, Fla., and loved spending time with their family and friends, while always prioritizing and supporting their children in all their endeavors.



Jim cherished his relationships with his many wonderful friends, often gathering at his home in Pittsfield, and he treasured hosting his children and grandchildren each summer, and especially during the holiday season. He was a 32-year member of the Sebasticook Valley Elks Lodge #2713, and loved supporting his local, Maine, and New England sports teams.



A graveside service will be conducted this spring at the Village Cemetery, Peltoma Avenue, Pittsfield.



