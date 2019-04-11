RUMFORD - James Thomas Luckern passed away suddenly as the result of an automobile accident on April 8, 2019. He was born Feb. 9, 1980.
Jamie graduated from Lawrence High School. He was always a hard worker and would help others as he could.
He was employed by Pine State Beverage. No matter what life handed him, he was always strong, brought joy and a laugh, and made the best of what he had.
Thank you Jamie for being a genuinely good person. He will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by many family and friends, his daughter Josie, his companion Erika Benning, and her daughter Kelsey.
A memorial service will be on Saturday, Apil 13, at 1 p.m., at Meader and Son Funeral Home, 3 Franklin St., Rumford. A spring burial will be planned in Millinocket.
