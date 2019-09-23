Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Murray "Jim" Lloyd. View Sign Service Information Smart & Edwards Funeral Home 183 Madison Ave Skowhegan , ME 04976 (207)-474-3357 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Smart & Edwards Funeral Home 183 Madison Ave Skowhegan , ME 04976 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SKOWHEGAN - James Murray "Jim" Lloyd, 61, passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side on Sept. 21, 2019. He was born and raised in Easton, the son of Ronald and Theresa (Lovely) Lloyd.



Jim worked for 10 years for Christopher Wholesalers as a delivery driver and later he worked for 14 years at New Balance as a warehouse associate until he became too ill to work. Jim loved to go brook fishing and hunting with his nephews. He married Donna (Avery) in 1986. Sometimes they would just get in the car and take long rides together with no destination in mind. Although he was a quiet, private man, he was always willing to help anyone who needed him.



Jim is survived by his wife of 36 years, Donna Lloyd; mother, Theresa Lloyd; sisters, Deborah Lloyd, Lois (Lloyd) Jones and her husband, Derrick, and Margaret "Peggy" Flewelling and her husband, Loren, brother, Ronald "Bucky" Lloyd Jr. and his wife, Anne; stepson, Brandon Corson and wife, Jennifer; and his precious granddaughter, Harper June who Jim called "Beautiful" and told everyone he only liked her just a "little" as he showed tons of pictures of her; as well as several nieces and nephews.



Jim was predeceased by his father, Ronald Lloyd Sr.



Family and friends are invited to celebrate Jim's life at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 at Smart and Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan with the Rev. Mark Tanner.



Donna would like to extend her deepest appreciation to all of the family members who stepped up and helped care for Jim.







