BURLINGTON, Mass. - James M. Raber, of Somerville, Mass., formerly of Maine, passed away on May 15, 2019.
Beloved husband of Isabel D. (Roy) Raber; devoted father of Thomas W. Raber of West Gardiner, Matthew J. Raber, and his wife, Leslie, of Cumberland; loving grandfather of Maya; brother of Pat Winiecki of California, Mary Kaiser of Wisconsin, John Raber of California, Diane Jordan of California and sister, Joan, L.S.P. of Latour, France; further survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
James was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War.
Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation at the Jeanne Jugan Residence, 186 Highland Ave., Somerville, Mass. on Saturday, May 18, from 9-11 a.m. with a funeral mass at 11 a.m. in the chapel. Burial will take place at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Augusta, on June 4 at 9 a.m. For directions or to send a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in Central Maine on May 17, 2019