Service Information Staples Funeral Service 53 Brunswick Avenue Gardiner , ME 04345 (207)-582-3102 Mass of Christian Burial 12:00 PM St. Joseph's Church in Gardiner Burial 2:00 PM OLD Maine Veterans Cemetery Civic Center Drive Augusta , ME

GARDINER - Surrounded by his loving family, James Leroy Arsenault passed away peacefully at the age of 84 at MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta, on Friday, July 5, 2019.



James was born on Feb. 24, 1935 in Madison, Maine to Louis and Catherine Arsenault, the youngest of 11 children, all predeceased.



James graduated from Madison Memorial High School in 1954 as class president and football captain. After graduating, James served in the USAF (1954-1958). He then attended Maine Central Institute (MCI) for one year, where he excelled in football.



In June of 1959, James married Priscilla, his wife of 56 years, and they headed west to Oskaloosa, Iowa where he attended William Penn College. He had a very successful four years playing defensive corner back, holding several records. After graduating in 1963, James and Priscilla moved back to Maine to raise their family.



James was a teacher and coach at Hall-Dale High School from 1963-1966, where he taught math, science and physical education, served as the Athletic Director and led the football team to win the state championship in 1965. James worked as a Therapeutic Recreation Specialist at Togus VA from 1966-1993. After retiring, he continued working several jobs for Gardiner Savings Bank, Northcenter Foods, and Enterprise.



James is survived by his children, Cathy Marsella and her significant other Kerry Spurling of Palermo, Lee Arsenault and wife Debbie of Rockledge, Fla., Joey Arsenault and partner Jeremy Ehlers of Clearwater, Fla., Scott Arsenault of Palm Harbor, Fla. and Jennifer Bechard and husband Bart of Hallowell; his grandchildren, Jamie Madore and husband Ryan of Hallowell, Jessica Isaacson and husband Stuart of Wayne, Joshua Marsella and wife Aryn of West Gardiner, and Aubri and Caden Bechard of Hallowell; his six great- grandchildren, Hayden, Davis, Hali, Asher, Lucca and Lennon.



He is predeceased by his parents; wife Priscilla; daughter Jacklyn Arsenault.



James was a compassionate, selfless, and wonderful husband, father, Pepe and friend. He was an avid sports enthusiast, whether he was watching, playing, or officiating. He served 26 years as a member of the Maine Association of Football Officials. He was a long-time member of Cobbossee Colony Golf Course, playing any chance he could. He was also a longtime member of Saint Joseph's parish.



Friends and relatives are invited to join his family in a Mass of Christian burial being celebrated at St. Joseph's Church in Gardiner on Thursday, July 11, at noontime, Burial will be held at the OLD Maine Veterans Cemetery, Civic Center Drive, Augusta on Thursday, July 11, at 2 p.m.



The family would like to thank the staff at MaineGeneral Medical Center with a special thanks to his pulmonology doctor, Arun Ranganath, for the loving and gentle care he received. We are so grateful.



Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website:







