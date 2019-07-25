Guest Book View Sign Service Information Mays Funeral Home 26 Church Street Calais , ME 04619 (207)-454-3141 Send Flowers Obituary

EASTPORT - Lt. James L. Camick, Maine State Police, Retired, 78, passed away at a Bangor hospital surrounded by his loving family. Jim was born in Eastport on Aug. 11, 1940, son of William "Bunk" and Helen (Cummings) Camick.Jim graduated from Shead Memorial High School, class of 1958, and attended Maine Maritime Academy. In 1959, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force , serving as an MP with the 462nd Combat Defense Squadron. On July 2, 1960, Jim married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Thompson. After his service in 1964, Jim became a Maine State Trooper. From 1967 until 1975, he served as a Detective and later became a Supervisory Officer with the Criminal Division. Jim then became the Personnel/Training Officer for the Maine State Police and the Commander for the Maine State Police Academy. He graduated from the National F.B.I. Academy in 1978. From 1984 until his retirement in 1987, Jim served as the Maine State Police Commander.Following his retirement, Jim was the Safety and Health Training Administrator for Central Maine Power, the Support Manager for Abington Constructors, and most recently conducted OSHA training seminars for Maine Employer's Mutual Insurance Co. During his employment, Jim graduated from University of Maine at Presque Isle, University of Virginia and the National F.B.I. Academy, and Harvard School of Public Health.Being one to stay active, Jim was elected to the Winthrop Town Council where he service two years as Chairperson, was appointed to the Maine Safety Council Safety Conference Committee, served on the Maine Criminal Justice Academy Instructor Certification Board, and was a member of the Winthrop Lions Club, Knights of Columbus, Augusta Elks, Past Commander of the American Legion, and a member of Eastern Lodge #7 A.F. & A.M. in Eastport.Jim was a Communicant of St. Joseph's R.C. Church in Eastport and enjoyed spending time at his camp on Pennamaquan Lake. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, especially to Savannah and Tybee Island, GA, playing the trumpet, swing dancing, and cooking with his wife Barbara. Jim loved spending time with his family and was very proud of his children and grandchildren.In addition to his parents, Jim was predeceased by a brother-in-law, Paul Thompson. Surviving are his beloved wife of 59 years, Barbara; four children, Sherri Camick and companion Michael Baine of Perry, Heidi Holley of Eastport, Michael Camick and wife Teri of Winthrop, and Paul Camick and wife Caroline of Tucker, GA; seven grandchildren, Heather Tucker and husband Nicholas of Winthrop, Tyler Camick of Winthrop, Emma Holley-Tash of Winthrop, Kalie Vorpagel and husband Kyle of Farmingdale, Carson Camick of Winthrop, David Camick of Tucker, GA, and David Baine of Orrington; five great-grandchildren, Chandler Baine, Leah Tucker, Beckett Tash, Tillie Vorpagel and Griffin Vorpagel; sisters-in-law, Toby Urquhart and husband Glynn of Eastport, and Cheryl Thompson of Eastport; two nephews, Aaron Urquhart and wife Mary Ann of Perry, and Clifton Urquhart of Houlton; a great-nephew, William Urquhart of Eastport; numerous friends; and his feline companion Lexi May.A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated by Father Kevin J. Martin on Monday, July 8, 2019 at St. Joseph's R.C. Church, 51 Washington St., Eastport. Burial followed in Hillside Cemetery with military and state police honors. Arrangements by Mays Funeral Home, Calais & Eastport. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.maysfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's memory may be made to the Detective Benjamin Campbell Fund, Bangor Savings BankPO Box 454Skowhegan, ME 04976 Published in Central Maine on July 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

