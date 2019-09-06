BOWDOINHAM - James H. Gallagher, 80, of the Carding Machine Rd., died on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 at Mid Coast Hospital, Brunswick. He was born in York, Maine on May 18, 1939, the son of William and Anne Gallagher.
Jim was a very hard worker who never complained. He worked for many years at Nash's in Richmond as a mechanic and also at Bond's Orchard in Richmond, making cider, pruning trees and spraying.
He enjoyed his animals. Jim was a member of the Norther New England Bird Association.
Jim is survived by his wife of 56 years Louise Gallagher; children Richard, Carolyn and Frank; grandchildren Amanda, Karee, Cassandra; three great-grandchildren Robert, Jahlil and Aaliyah.
A graveside service will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 1 p.m. at Cotton Cemetery in Richmond. A celebration of life will follow at the Richmond American Legion, Carding Machine Rd. Richmond.
Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, ME 04357
Published in Central Maine on Sept. 6, 2019