Service Information Gallant Funeral Home, Inc. 10 Elm St. Waterville , ME 04901 (207)-873-3193 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Thomas College Field House 180 West River Road Waterville , ME

PARKMAN - James F. Lane, 66, of Parkman passed away after complications from heart surgery on Aug. 9, 2019 surrounded by his devoted wife, Jeannette and loving family. He was born June 27, 1953 in Manchester, Conn., the son of Fred Lane and Priscilla (Cormier) Lane.



A graduate of Lawrence High School class of 1972, Jim began working in 1974 with the Fairfield Fire Department under the CIDA Program as the first full-time EMT. In 1975 he was hired on full time by Fairfield, starting his over 45 year career in EMS and fire fighting, receiving his EMT license, arson investigation certification and code enforcement certification. He also worked for Delta Ambulance early on in his career as well as Unity Raceway as the track medic. Throughout his career, Jim prided himself on being an educator on various aspects of his profession such as CPR, First Aid, basic EMT, Extraction and Arson Investigation. A unique brotherhood shared with his fellow firefighters, police officers and his "three amigo's" was one he cherished.



An avid outdoorsman, Jim often spent his days in the woods or on the water. Turning his hobby into a passion, Jim started his guide service in the early 80s and became a registered master Maine guide. The lodge was a place for fish stories, big buck tales, laughter and kinship. Jim will be forever remembered for his missed shot shirt tails and belly filling suppers.



Jim enjoyed traveling with his wife and cruise buddies, chicken BBQs for specific causes and being "Papa" to his grandchildren.



Jim was predeceased by his mother, Priscilla, father, Fred; and brother-in-law, Zane Hasson.



He is survived by his wife, Jeanette; three children, Jackie, Jeremy and Jen, three stepchildren, Chelsea, Kate and Matt; seven grandchildren; two sisters, brother and very special baby sister; along with many of his extended family members.



Jim will be deeply missed by his family, his brotherhood and the community that he spent his life serving. He will forever be a hero to many.



A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, August 18, at 1 p.m. in the Thomas College Field House, 180 West River Road, Waterville. Services are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm Street, Waterville. An online guestbook can be signed, condolences and memories shared at



In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to be made in Jim's name to



Pine Tree



Burn Foundation



Attn: Thomas Malcolm



73 School Street



Millinocket, ME 04462







Published in Central Maine on Aug. 14, 2019

