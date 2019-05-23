Guest Book View Sign Service Information Giberson Funeral Home 40 Maple Street Madison , ME 04950 (207)-696-8081 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Giberson Funeral Home 40 Maple Street Madison , ME 04950 View Map Memorial service 10:00 AM The United Methodist Church North Anson , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MADISON - James Edward Farley Sr., 89, of Madison, formerly of Ansonia, Conn., entered into eternal peace on May 18, 2019. He was born Nov. 21, 1930, in Gardner.He graduated top of his class from Anson Academy and moved to Connecticut around 1955. He enjoyed a successful career as a master mechanic common eventually retiring from Brunalli Construction in Southington, Conn.Jim was especially proud of his leadership in the International Union of Operating Engineers Local #478. He was past Master of the George Washington Lodge #82 AF & AM, Queen Esther OES, a member of the Knights Templar and he was a 33rd Degree Mason. He created a haven for family and friends at the family home in Ansonia, Conn. and at his beloved camp on Wesserunsett Lake in Madison. When he wasn't building or fixing something he enjoyed boating and tearing up the trails with the Skowhegan Snowmobile Association. Jim was a huge history buff and valued education. He was a master storyteller with a wicked sense of humor. He loved telling tales of his RV travels across the USA which he did twice. He loved his boxer dogs especially TKO and telling loved ones all of his life adventures. Jim and his wife Betty were active members of The United Methodist Church in North Anson.Jim is survived by his devoted loving wife of ten years, Betty Dunton Farley of North Anson; his daughter De Warga and her husband Chris of West Haven, Conn. and their children Chris and Jessica; his son James Farley Jr. and his wife Lee Wahof Solon and their children James and Sisana; his daughter Darlene Babjak Farley of Naugatuckand her children Marisa and Krystal; his son Todd Farley and his wife Mary of Plymouth, Conn. and their children Colin, Kevin, Amanda, Joseph, Louis and Marie; his daughter Bonnie Farley-Lucas and her husband Richard of Niantic, Conn. and their children Beau, Vanessa, Corinne and Julianne. He also leaves behind several great-grandchildren; and his siblings Nancy Chapman and her husband Guy of Bangor, Jack Boothby of Shelton, Conn.; and his niece Kathy Smith of Massachusetts.He is predeceased by his first wife of over 50 years Gladys Castelot Farley; his children Shannon Farley and Scott Farley. Also, his siblings Frances of Detroit, Minn., Richard of Trenton, N.J., and Jean Skou and significant other Trygze of Norway. "The lone trail awaits for you where the loons call."Visiting Hours will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Giberson Funeral Home in Madison from 4-7 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held at The United Methodist Church in North Anson, Maine on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 10 a.m.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services.







