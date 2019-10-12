FLORIDA - James Dean Pinkham Sr., formerly of Sidney, passed away peacefully on Oct. 6, 2019, while he was sleeping. James was living in Florida at his time of passing.James, a graduate of Cony High School in Augusta, Maine, enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.Most recently he moved to Florida to be closer to his mother, brothers and sisters. He enjoyed fishing and snowmobiling.He is survived by his children, James Pinkham Jr. and his wife, Kari Pinkham, Kevin Veniot and wife, Chelsea, Scott Pinkham and his wife, Lora Pinkham and Michael Pinkham. His grandchildren, Alexander, Tyler, Zakary, Kyleigh, Emrie, Carson, Cody, Sadie and Mckayla. Great-grandchildren, Jamerson. His mother, Marie Stilphen of Georgia. His brothers, Timmy Pinkham of Maine, Warren Dean Pinkham Jr. of Maine, George Pinkham of Florida, Richard Pinkham of Florida. His sisters, Cathie Gavett of Maine, Lisa Blakely of Georgia, Tammy Porter of Maine, Tina Pinkham of Florida and Pamela Powers of Massachusetts. He was predeceased by his father Warren Dean Pinkham Sr., uncle Dennis Pinkham, grandson Braden Tyler Pinkham, along with other aunts and uncles.James will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him and had the opportunity to cross paths with him.Family and friends are invited to visit on Friday, October 18, from 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home. A graveside service will take place on Saturday, October 19, 11 a.m., at the Richmond Cemetery, Main Street, followed by a gathering of family and friends at the Richmond Grange Hall on Alexander Reed Road, in Richmond, where we can celebrate James's life. Some food will be provided by Texas Roadhouse, but everyone is welcome and encouraged to bring a hot or cold dish of their choice. Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, Maine 04357.Any flowers may be sent to the funeral home.
Published in Central Maine on Oct. 12, 2019