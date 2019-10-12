Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Dean Pinkham Sr.. View Sign Service Information Kincer Funeral Home 130 Pleasant Street Richmond , ME 04357 (207)-737-4395 Send Flowers Obituary

FLORIDA - James Dean Pinkham Sr., formerly of Sidney, passed away peacefully on Oct. 6, 2019, while he was sleeping. James was living in Florida at his time of passing.James, a graduate of Cony High School in Augusta, Maine, enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.Most recently he moved to Florida to be closer to his mother, brothers and sisters. He enjoyed fishing and snowmobiling.He is survived by his children, James Pinkham Jr. and his wife, Kari Pinkham, Kevin Veniot and wife, Chelsea, Scott Pinkham and his wife, Lora Pinkham and Michael Pinkham. His grandchildren, Alexander, Tyler, Zakary, Kyleigh, Emrie, Carson, Cody, Sadie and Mckayla. Great-grandchildren, Jamerson. His mother, Marie Stilphen of Georgia. His brothers, Timmy Pinkham of Maine, Warren Dean Pinkham Jr. of Maine, George Pinkham of Florida, Richard Pinkham of Florida. His sisters, Cathie Gavett of Maine, Lisa Blakely of Georgia, Tammy Porter of Maine, Tina Pinkham of Florida and Pamela Powers of Massachusetts. He was predeceased by his father Warren Dean Pinkham Sr., uncle Dennis Pinkham, grandson Braden Tyler Pinkham, along with other aunts and uncles.James will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him and had the opportunity to cross paths with him.Family and friends are invited to visit on Friday, October 18, from 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home. A graveside service will take place on Saturday, October 19, 11 a.m., at the Richmond Cemetery, Main Street, followed by a gathering of family and friends at the Richmond Grange Hall on Alexander Reed Road, in Richmond, where we can celebrate James's life. Some food will be provided by Texas Roadhouse, but everyone is welcome and encouraged to bring a hot or cold dish of their choice. Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, Maine 04357.Any flowers may be sent to the funeral home.







FLORIDA - James Dean Pinkham Sr., formerly of Sidney, passed away peacefully on Oct. 6, 2019, while he was sleeping. James was living in Florida at his time of passing.James, a graduate of Cony High School in Augusta, Maine, enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.Most recently he moved to Florida to be closer to his mother, brothers and sisters. He enjoyed fishing and snowmobiling.He is survived by his children, James Pinkham Jr. and his wife, Kari Pinkham, Kevin Veniot and wife, Chelsea, Scott Pinkham and his wife, Lora Pinkham and Michael Pinkham. His grandchildren, Alexander, Tyler, Zakary, Kyleigh, Emrie, Carson, Cody, Sadie and Mckayla. Great-grandchildren, Jamerson. His mother, Marie Stilphen of Georgia. His brothers, Timmy Pinkham of Maine, Warren Dean Pinkham Jr. of Maine, George Pinkham of Florida, Richard Pinkham of Florida. His sisters, Cathie Gavett of Maine, Lisa Blakely of Georgia, Tammy Porter of Maine, Tina Pinkham of Florida and Pamela Powers of Massachusetts. He was predeceased by his father Warren Dean Pinkham Sr., uncle Dennis Pinkham, grandson Braden Tyler Pinkham, along with other aunts and uncles.James will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him and had the opportunity to cross paths with him.Family and friends are invited to visit on Friday, October 18, from 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home. A graveside service will take place on Saturday, October 19, 11 a.m., at the Richmond Cemetery, Main Street, followed by a gathering of family and friends at the Richmond Grange Hall on Alexander Reed Road, in Richmond, where we can celebrate James's life. Some food will be provided by Texas Roadhouse, but everyone is welcome and encouraged to bring a hot or cold dish of their choice. Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, Maine 04357.Any flowers may be sent to the funeral home. Published in Central Maine on Oct. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close