GLENBURN / ALBION - James Clark Violette, 84, passed away from congestive heart failure on Monday, June 24, 2019, at his daughter Sue's home in Albion where he lived since the passing of his wife. He was born in Franklin, N.H., a son of Louis Henry and Lillian Agnes (Drew) Violette and was raised in Hartland, Maine.



Jim proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force spending part of that time in North Africa. Jim had several jobs early on until he settled at Sylvania from 1967 through his retirement in 1992. In his "retirement," he spent many hours with his wife by his side delivering cars for Quirk Auto Dealerships.



Jim and Evelyn Louise (Copeland) were married nearly 57 years, settling in Glenburn, where they raised their two daughters. Jim was a devoted husband to his wife and dad to his girls. Jim and Evelyn were inseparable. Along with his wife, Evelyn, he enjoyed family gatherings, four wheeling, snowmobiling, camping, new cars, and long drives around Maine. They attended Hermon Baptist Church.



Jim is survived by two daughters, Sylvia A. "Sue" Stevens and husband, Randall of Albion, and Dolores I. "Dee" Farr and husband, Kevin of Oxford; four grandchildren, Rebecca D. Hebert and husband, Brad of Lisbon Falls, Matthew L. Stevens and wife, Jacqui of North Yarmouth, Joshua J. Farr and significant other, Taryn Heon of Deerfield, Mass. and Lindsey E. Levasseur and husband, Tyler of Winslow; two great-grandchildren, Alden Henry Stevens and Ivy Mae Levasseur. Jim is also survived by two half sisters, Louise and Tim Dudley, Laurel and Greg Gustafson, both of Maine, and a half brother, Anthony and Kay Violette of N. Little Rock, Ark.; many nieces and nephews; grandnieces and grandnephews; great-grandniece and cousins. Jim also is survived by most of Evelyn's siblings, Lewis and Annette Copeland, Patti and Alan Copeland, Thomas and Diane Copeland, Sharon and Wally Brigalli and Brenda and Jon Beaton, who continued to keep tabs on Jim.



He was predeceased by his wife, Evelyn on April 28, 2015; his parents; and brothers and their spouses, Paul and Anita Violette and Daniel and Sharon Violette; as well as his in-laws, George and Betty Copeland.



A special thank you to Northern Light Inland Hospital, Acute Care staff in Waterville and our Northern Light Home Care and Hospice team. Jim, Randy and Sue felt supported beyond measure. Jim had been in palliative care since November and the care and respect given to he and the family was hugely impactful. Also sincere gratitude to Jim's longtime home caregiver, Nikki Boisvert, who became a member of the family while assisting Sue and Randy with Jim's care.



11 a.m., Saturday, June 29 at Hermon Baptist Church, 2496 Route 2, Hermon with the Rev. Garnett Chute, pastor officiating. The family invites relatives and friends to share conversation, memories and refreshments at the church following the service. Interment will be private for the family at a later date.



Relatives and friends are welcome to call 5-7 p.m., Friday, June 28, at Brookings-Smith, 133 Center St., Bangor. Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, June 29 at Hermon Baptist Church, 2496 Route 2, Hermon with the Rev. Garnett Chute, pastor officiating. The family invites relatives and friends to share conversation, memories and refreshments at the church following the service. Interment will be private for the family at a later date. Those who wish to remember Jim in a special way may make gifts in his memory to the Maine Chapter of the American Heart Association, 51 U.S. Rte. 1, Suite M, Scarborough, ME 04074, the Maine Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, 383 U.S. Rte. 1 #2C, Scarborough, ME 04074, or to Hermon Baptist Church at address above.

