CORNVILLE - James B. Forrester, 85, passed away March 22, 2019 at Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan. He was born Sept. 27, 1933 in Marietta, Ga., the son of Ralph E. and Memma L. (Herndon) Forrester.
He was a veteran who proudly served his country in the United States Air Force until his honorable discharge. On June 18, 2005, he married Beverly J. Powers in Cornville. He was in the military air police for 20 years (1952-1972) and was a deputy sheriff/court security for 26 years. James was a member of the American Legion 0016, and enjoyed leather working, wood carving and sharing life stories.
James is survived by his wife of 13 years, Beverly J. (Powers) Forrester of Cornville; two sons, John Forrester and wife, Tricia of Brockton, Mass., Richard Forrester and wife, Martha of Brockton, Mass., daughter, Cheryl Martin and husband, Sonny of Jacksonville, Fla., stepdaughter, April Carlbert and husband, Corey of Kenmark, N.D.; two granddaughters, Jennifer Forrester and Abbey Forrester, both of Brockton, Mass., grandson "JT" Forrester of Brockton, Mass.. two stepgranddaughters, Harley Gast and husband, Alonzo of Kenmare, N.D., stepgranddaughter, Alison Carlberg of Kenmare, N.D., stepgrandson, Braeden Carlberg of Kenmare, N.D.; sister, Bonnie Wilfong of California.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976
Published in Central Maine on Mar. 27, 2019
