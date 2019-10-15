Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. James Andrew Hussiere. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Dr. James Andrew Hussiere, 49, formerly of Poland, Maine passed from our world at the Millard Philmore Suburban Hospital on Oct. 7, 2019 with his family and close friends by his side. James died from complications of heart disease and diabetes.



He was born in Augusta on Nov. 7, 1969 to June (Lessner) Hussiere and the late Emile "Jim" Hussiere.



James professional career includes Associate Professor of Computer and Electronic Technology at Erie Community College and Quality Assurance Vice President at TD Bank and First Niagara Bank.



James educational degrees include Associate and Bachelor of Science from UMA, BA from USM, Master of Science with distinction from New York Institute of Technology, and Ph.D. from European Graduate School in Saas-Fee, Switzerland.



James "Andy" is survived by his wife, Jessica-Star Benedict Hussiere of Getzville, N.Y.; his mother of Augusta; his brother, Sheldon Hussiere of Augusta, his aunt, Ruth Riopell of Augusta, his uncle, Linwood (Rita) Lessner of West Gardiner. He is also survived by cousins in Maine, Arizona and Pennsylvania.



A service was held in New York and, at James request, interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Rangeley next to his dad and other family members.







