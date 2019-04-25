WISCASSET - James A. Seigars Sr., 85, died Sunday, April 21, 2019.
In September of 1973 they moved back to Wiscasset and began Jim's Auto Trim. In 1975, he joined the National Guard for 27 years. He was Commander of American Legion Post 54 in Wiscasset.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Seigars; two sons, James A. Seigars Jr. and Jay Seigars; four grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, at the Wiscasset Community Center in Wiscasset.
Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to
American Legion Post 54,
Bradford Sortwell
Wright Post,
P.O. Box 214,
Wiscasset, ME 04578.
Published in Central Maine on Apr. 25, 2019