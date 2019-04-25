James A. Seigars Sr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James A. Seigars Sr..
Service Information
Daigle Funeral Home
819 High St
Bath, ME
04530
(207)-443-3061
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Wiscasset Community Center
Wiscasset, ME
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

WISCASSET - James A. Seigars Sr., 85, died Sunday, April 21, 2019.

In September of 1973 they moved back to Wiscasset and began Jim's Auto Trim. In 1975, he joined the National Guard for 27 years. He was Commander of American Legion Post 54 in Wiscasset.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Seigars; two sons, James A. Seigars Jr. and Jay Seigars; four grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, at the Wiscasset Community Center in Wiscasset.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to

American Legion Post 54,

Bradford Sortwell

Wright Post,

P.O. Box 214,

Wiscasset, ME 04578.

Send Flowers
Published in Central Maine on Apr. 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.