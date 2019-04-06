OAKLAND - Jaleah Gail Parlin, beloved infant daughter of Hope and Dylan Parlin was born sleeping on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta. Though she never spent any time with us here on Earth before joining her twin sister, Jocelyn Marie, in Heaven, she touched many lives and imprinted on many hearts. As our hearts are devastated and heavy we'd love to remind everyone to please cherish every moment that is given to you as you never know what life has planned.She is survived by her loving parents, Hope and Dylan Parlin; her big sister, Juliette Parlin; grandparents, Norman and Donna Cormier, all of Oakland, Peter and Alicia Parlin of Daytona, Fla., Mike Jordan (predeceased); great-grandparents, Bernice Lausier, of Oakland, Gail Parlin, of Augusta; godparents, Ryan and Angela Cormier, of Winthrop, uncles and aunts, Kyle Cormier and partner, Jaime, Nate Parlin and partner, Mercedes, Austin Parlin and partner, Hannah, and Aaron Jordan' as well as numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, and family friends. A celebration of Jaleah and Jocelyn will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 1 p.m. at The First United Pentecostal Church of Augusta, 15 Wilson Street, Augusta. Following the celebration there will be a gathering of family and friends where refreshments will be available. ~ An angel in the book of life wrote down my babies' birth, and then she whispered as she closed the book "too beautiful for earth"
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jaleah Gail Parlin.
Published in Central Maine on Apr. 6, 2019