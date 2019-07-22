Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacqueline Theresa "Jackie" Noel. View Sign Service Information LAWRY BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME - FAIRFIELD 107 MAIN ST Fairfield , ME 04937-1528 (207)-453-6049 Visitation 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM LAWRY BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME - FAIRFIELD 107 MAIN ST Fairfield , ME 04937-1528 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Notre Dame Catholic Church 116 Silver St. Waterville , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

FAIRFIELD - Jacqueline "Jackie" Theresa Noel, 85, passed away with her loving family by her side on Thursday, July 18, 2019, following a long illness. She passed away at Lakewood Continuing Care Center in Waterville where she had been residing for the last week.



She was born in Waterville on February 8, 1934, the daughter of the late Clifford and Madeline (Champine) Noel. Jackie attended Immaculate Heart of Mary School and Lawrence High School in Fairfield.



She moved to Kentucky in her early 20's and resided there for over 40 years. Living in Kentucky was quite an adventure with many interesting places to see including the Kentucky Derby, the Grand Ole Opry, Elvis's Graceland, the Smokey Mountains and more. Her sister Sandra, her husband, Nathan, and their two daughters, Rhonda and Mindy would visit very often and travelled to all these places plus many more. A fun time for all.



Jackie lived next to her brother Roger and his wife, Helen in Campbellsville, Kentucky for many years.



She was a very hard worker. She was employed in several factories over the years. Jackie worked for Enroe's Shirt factory, Brown & Williamson Cigarette Factory, and Fruit of the Loom. Upon her retirement she moved back to Maine to be around her family.



Jackie enjoyed making crafts, puzzles, and playing cards with the girls until her eyesight failed her. She was a very loving aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Holidays and family gatherings were spent with her sister Sandra and "the family". She loved music and dancing and plenty of that was done when they got together.



She was predeceased by her parents; her two brothers, Donald and Roger; and her nephew, Steven K. Martin.



Jackie is survived by her loving sister, Sandra Martin and her husband, Nathan of Fairfield and their two daughters, Rhonda Forsythe and her husband, Jeff of Falmouth, and their three daughters, Brianna Brockway of Winslow, Meagan Schmiemann of Boston, MA., and Faith Forsythe of Boston, MA, and Melinda Layne and her three sons, Garrett, Nicholas, and Matthew Shibley of Houston, TX; her nieces, Velvet Noel and her daughter, Ashley both of Waterville, and Christal Cook and her husband, Rick of Waterville, and her son, Christopher; and a very special family member, Don.



Visiting hours will be from 1 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23 at Lawry Brothers Funeral Home, 107 Main St., Fairfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24 at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 116 Silver St., Waterville. Burial will follow at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery in Waterville.



An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at



Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield. FAIRFIELD - Jacqueline "Jackie" Theresa Noel, 85, passed away with her loving family by her side on Thursday, July 18, 2019, following a long illness. She passed away at Lakewood Continuing Care Center in Waterville where she had been residing for the last week.She was born in Waterville on February 8, 1934, the daughter of the late Clifford and Madeline (Champine) Noel. Jackie attended Immaculate Heart of Mary School and Lawrence High School in Fairfield.She moved to Kentucky in her early 20's and resided there for over 40 years. Living in Kentucky was quite an adventure with many interesting places to see including the Kentucky Derby, the Grand Ole Opry, Elvis's Graceland, the Smokey Mountains and more. Her sister Sandra, her husband, Nathan, and their two daughters, Rhonda and Mindy would visit very often and travelled to all these places plus many more. A fun time for all.Jackie lived next to her brother Roger and his wife, Helen in Campbellsville, Kentucky for many years.She was a very hard worker. She was employed in several factories over the years. Jackie worked for Enroe's Shirt factory, Brown & Williamson Cigarette Factory, and Fruit of the Loom. Upon her retirement she moved back to Maine to be around her family.Jackie enjoyed making crafts, puzzles, and playing cards with the girls until her eyesight failed her. She was a very loving aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Holidays and family gatherings were spent with her sister Sandra and "the family". She loved music and dancing and plenty of that was done when they got together.She was predeceased by her parents; her two brothers, Donald and Roger; and her nephew, Steven K. Martin.Jackie is survived by her loving sister, Sandra Martin and her husband, Nathan of Fairfield and their two daughters, Rhonda Forsythe and her husband, Jeff of Falmouth, and their three daughters, Brianna Brockway of Winslow, Meagan Schmiemann of Boston, MA., and Faith Forsythe of Boston, MA, and Melinda Layne and her three sons, Garrett, Nicholas, and Matthew Shibley of Houston, TX; her nieces, Velvet Noel and her daughter, Ashley both of Waterville, and Christal Cook and her husband, Rick of Waterville, and her son, Christopher; and a very special family member, Don.Visiting hours will be from 1 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23 at Lawry Brothers Funeral Home, 107 Main St., Fairfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24 at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 116 Silver St., Waterville. Burial will follow at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery in Waterville.An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield. Published in Central Maine from July 22 to July 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close