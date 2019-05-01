Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacqueline Marion Lozier French. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BRUNSWICK - Jacqueline Marion Lozier French, known as Jackie, passed away Feb. 27, 2019, after several months of declining health. She was born on April 28, 1936 in Randolph, to Amanda and Peter Lozier, the youngest of eight children.



She moved to Gardiner during primary school and graduated from Gardiner High School where she met her husband, Bill (William R.) French. Jackie married Bill in 1955, shortly after high school. Jackie began married life as an Air Force wife. She and Bill were stationed in different parts of the country every couple of years. They had four children between 1957 and 1967 and made their permanent home in Brunswick in 1972. In 1976 she became a CNA and in 1981 graduated from nursing school as an LPN. She worked at Parkview Hospital, Brunswick Manor, and the Highlands.



Jackie was a loving and doting mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was predeceased by her husband, and daughter, Sharon French Russell of Harpswell. She is survived by her daughter, Suzan Poland and her partner Chris O'Connor of Buxton, son Bill French and his wife Beth of Bowdoin, son Steven French of Bowdoin; granddaughter, Mandy Powell and her husband Jason of Topsham, granddaughter Zoe French of Bowdoin, grandson Alex French of Virginia; great-grandson Max Powell of Topsham, great-granddaughter Sophie Powell of Topsham; brother Edward Lozier of Lewiston; as well as several nieces and nephews.







BRUNSWICK - Jacqueline Marion Lozier French, known as Jackie, passed away Feb. 27, 2019, after several months of declining health. She was born on April 28, 1936 in Randolph, to Amanda and Peter Lozier, the youngest of eight children.She moved to Gardiner during primary school and graduated from Gardiner High School where she met her husband, Bill (William R.) French. Jackie married Bill in 1955, shortly after high school. Jackie began married life as an Air Force wife. She and Bill were stationed in different parts of the country every couple of years. They had four children between 1957 and 1967 and made their permanent home in Brunswick in 1972. In 1976 she became a CNA and in 1981 graduated from nursing school as an LPN. She worked at Parkview Hospital, Brunswick Manor, and the Highlands.Jackie was a loving and doting mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was predeceased by her husband, and daughter, Sharon French Russell of Harpswell. She is survived by her daughter, Suzan Poland and her partner Chris O'Connor of Buxton, son Bill French and his wife Beth of Bowdoin, son Steven French of Bowdoin; granddaughter, Mandy Powell and her husband Jason of Topsham, granddaughter Zoe French of Bowdoin, grandson Alex French of Virginia; great-grandson Max Powell of Topsham, great-granddaughter Sophie Powell of Topsham; brother Edward Lozier of Lewiston; as well as several nieces and nephews. Published in Central Maine on May 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close