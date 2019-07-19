Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacqueline L. Charron. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WATERVILLE - Jacqueline L. Charron, 87, of Waterville passed away peacefully on July 11, 2019 at Lakewood Care Center. She was born on Sept. 21, 1931, the youngest of 14 children born to George and Rosanna Bourque of Waterville and was the only surviving sibling at the time of her death.



She married her childhood sweetheart, Albert Charron on Nov. 10, 1951 and they shared 63 loving years together, up until the time of Al's death in 2014. They owned and operated several businesses together in those years and retired in 1988. Jackie's true passion was singing as she had the voice of an angel. She was in several church choirs throughout the Waterville/Winslow area and no microphone was ever needed when she sang.



She was predeceased by her parents, George and Rosanna Bourque, her siblings and their spouses, Mathilda "Mida" and Arthur Levesque, Emerie and Hazel Bourque, Laffy and Madeline Bourque, Armand and Vida Bourque, Theresa and Renee Guite, Jeannette and Philip Desveaux, Rene Bourque, Fernand Bourque, Wilfred Bourque, Raymond "John" Bourque, Armandine Bourque, Gertrude Bourque and Lillian Bourque.



She is survived by her daughter, Janet Estabrook and her husband, Dana; and the absolute love of her life, her grandson, Gregory. She is also survived by sisters-in-law, Jacqueline Bourque and Ruth Bourque; along with several nieces and nephews



At her request there are no funeral services and a private burial will be held at a later date.



The family would like to thank a very special niece, Dianna Giguere, and the entire staff at Lakewood Care Center and Beacon Hospice for their excellent care and compassion during Jackie's final journey.







