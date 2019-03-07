Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacob Joseph Noyes. View Sign

OAKLAND - Jacob Joseph Noyes of Oakland passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 4, 2019. Jacob was born in Waterville on May 12, 1993, to Dawna (Noyes) Kent. Jacob attended Oakland schools and graduated from Messalonskee High School in 2011.



Jacob loved spending time with family and friends. His special friend Wil Stevens was his true and loyal friend. Jacob also enjoyed fishing, hunting, four wheeling, movies, and the mud runs. He also loved working on old cars and trucks. Jacob was well known among his family and friends for his big, generous heart, contagious smile, and personality. Jacob was employed by RJ Grondin & Sons and enjoyed driving dump trucks.



Jacob is survived by his 'guardian' and grandmother, Gloria J. Giguere; his mother, Dawna (Noyes) Kent; his aunt, Laurie Abbott and husband Bruce; his cousins, Megan Bacon and husband Nick, Jenna Nesbit, Racheal McKenney and husband Davis as well as their children, Kaydence, Liam, and Oliva; and his Godparents, Sandra and George Lamontagne. He is also survived by Uncle Tim Giguere and wife Althea, Uncle Donald Giguere, Aunt Valerie Giguere, Aunt Kelly Cloutier and husband Dwayne; cousins, Nicholas Cloutier and Jayme Kent and her husband Tommy as well as their children Lydia and Owen. Many other aunts, uncles, cousins, and relatives, including his great-grandmother Louise Joslyn, also survive him.



Jacob was predeceased by his grandfather and role model, Joseph Donald Giguere, whom he adored.



Visiting hours will be held at Wheeler Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 26 Church St., Oakland on Friday, March 8, 2019, from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. A Celebration of Life will follow immediately at the funeral home from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. A reception will be held at 255 Trafton Rd., Sidney, for family and friends following the service to celebrate his life.



An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at



Arrangements are by Wheeler Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 26 Church St., Oakland.







OAKLAND - Jacob Joseph Noyes of Oakland passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 4, 2019. Jacob was born in Waterville on May 12, 1993, to Dawna (Noyes) Kent. Jacob attended Oakland schools and graduated from Messalonskee High School in 2011.Jacob loved spending time with family and friends. His special friend Wil Stevens was his true and loyal friend. Jacob also enjoyed fishing, hunting, four wheeling, movies, and the mud runs. He also loved working on old cars and trucks. Jacob was well known among his family and friends for his big, generous heart, contagious smile, and personality. Jacob was employed by RJ Grondin & Sons and enjoyed driving dump trucks.Jacob is survived by his 'guardian' and grandmother, Gloria J. Giguere; his mother, Dawna (Noyes) Kent; his aunt, Laurie Abbott and husband Bruce; his cousins, Megan Bacon and husband Nick, Jenna Nesbit, Racheal McKenney and husband Davis as well as their children, Kaydence, Liam, and Oliva; and his Godparents, Sandra and George Lamontagne. He is also survived by Uncle Tim Giguere and wife Althea, Uncle Donald Giguere, Aunt Valerie Giguere, Aunt Kelly Cloutier and husband Dwayne; cousins, Nicholas Cloutier and Jayme Kent and her husband Tommy as well as their children Lydia and Owen. Many other aunts, uncles, cousins, and relatives, including his great-grandmother Louise Joslyn, also survive him.Jacob was predeceased by his grandfather and role model, Joseph Donald Giguere, whom he adored.Visiting hours will be held at Wheeler Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 26 Church St., Oakland on Friday, March 8, 2019, from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. A Celebration of Life will follow immediately at the funeral home from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. A reception will be held at 255 Trafton Rd., Sidney, for family and friends following the service to celebrate his life.An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com Arrangements are by Wheeler Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 26 Church St., Oakland. Funeral Home Wheeler Funeral Home - Oakland

26 Church Street

Oakland , ME 04963

(207) 465-3011 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Central Maine on Mar. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close