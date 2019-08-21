Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Isaac "Bunk" Davis Jr.. View Sign Service Information Larry Taylor Funeral & Cremation Services 1700 Tamiami Trl Port Charlotte , FL 33948 (941)-629-4114 Send Flowers Obituary

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. - Isaac "Bunk" Davis, Jr., 81, of Port Charlotte, Fla. passed away Aug. 16, 2019. Born Nov. 24, 1937 in Solon, Maine, he was the sixth child of Isaac Davis Sr. and Arra (Libby) Davis.



He attended Solon Schools, graduating from Solon High School in 1956. He excelled in both basketball (averaged 25 points per game all four years) and baseball, where he threw two no-hitters his senior year. Upon graduation he received a four year scholarship from Rollins College (Florida) to play baseball. He won 24 games pitching for Rollins, while losing seven games in four years. He received his B.A. in history from Rollins College in 1960.



Isaac then spent a year in military service at Ft. Jackson and Ft. Ord. He then went on to attend the University of Maine and received a master's degree in history. Upon graduation he taught history and coached baseball at Gardiner area High School for 30 years. Also, he coached basketball and golf for many years.



Isaac married the love of his life, Beverly



Isaac will be deeply missed by his granddaughter, Shari Boyington and three great-grandchildren Joseph, Madison and Noah; his sisters, Alice Heald (96) and Beverly Shaughnessy (89) both of Skowhegan and Solon; and several nieces and nephews. Isaac is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Arlene Meader, and brothers, Harrison and Richard Davis.



At his request, there will be no service. Isaac will be cremated in Florida and his ashes will be buried in Solon, along with his wife's.



To express condolences to the family, please visit



In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to be made to



Tidewell Hospice



1144 Veronica St.



Port Charlotte, FL 33952



or online at



https://tidewellhospice.org/home/giving/



donate-now/







