WINTHROP - Irmgard E. McClymont, 94, of Main Street, died peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at her home.
She was born in Giessen, Germany on Oct. 20, 1924. She was a teacher and educator for many years in both Germany and in the United States.
Irmgard was predeceased by her husband, John McClymont on August 6, 2013.
She is survived by her son, Thomas J. McClymont and his wife, Gail; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
There will be no services at this time.
Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop where condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com
Published in Central Maine on Oct. 10, 2019