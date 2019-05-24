Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irma A. Johnston. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary









GREENVILLE - Irma A. Johnston, 99, passed away May 21, 2019, at Charles A. Dean Nursing Home in Greenville. Irma was born the seventh of 10 children, Nov. 26, 1919, in Brewer, to Walter and Maud (McLeod) Smith . Irma spent her younger years in Chesuncook and graduated from Greenville High School.Irma was predeceased by her husbands, Herbert G. Hanson Jr. and Darrell Johnston; her son, Guy Hanson; and an infant daughter, Pamela. She is survived by two daughters, Frances Turner and husband, Keezy, and Penny Higgins and husband, Lawrence; two sons, Bruce Hanson and wife, Carla, and Brian Hanson and wife, Bambi; a sister, Dawn Sanders of Arizona; grandchildren, Charity Thomas, Robin Ryan, Sam, Nick, Zach and Sarah Hanson, Kevin and Jen Guertin, Nicole Shores, Brian and Jake Hanson, and Beth Bradford. She also leaves 24 great-grandchildren, 22 great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be conducted 1 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at the Union Evangelical Church in Greenville, with the Rev. Genise Stern officiating. Burial will be in the family lot in Greenville Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of the Lary Funeral Home. Condolences and memories may be expressed at www.laryfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: C.A. Dean Hospital and Nursing HomePO Box 1129Greenville, ME 04441 Published in Central Maine on May 24, 2019

