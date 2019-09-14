Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene B. (Murray) Ledoux. View Sign Service Information Crosman Funeral Home 40 Main Street Lisbon Falls , ME 04252 (207)-353-4951 Send Flowers Obituary

LEWISTON - Irene B. (Murray) Ledoux, 79, of Auburn, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Wednesday Sept.12, 2019 at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.



She was born in Lewiston on March 22, 1940, daughter of the late Thomas F. and Blanche I. (Berube) Murray.



She grew up in Lisbon and attended parochial grade schools and was a graduate of Lisbon High School, Class of 1958.



On Sept.19, 1959, she married her high school sweetheart, Richard R. Ledoux at St. Ann's Church in Lisbon, and then started a family together.



During her life, Irene worked as an administrative assistant at a number of businesses, including Colby College in Waterville, and Catholic Charities of Maine in Lewiston.



She will always be remembered as loving mother, wife, grandmother and great grandmother. Some of her interests were family get togethers, as well as being an avid reader of many topics over the years.



She was a communicant of Prince of Peace Parish, Lewiston, and had a daily devotion to the rosary.



She is survived by her loving daughter, Karen (Ledoux) LeClair and her husband Peter of Auburn, a daughter-in-law, Sarah (Dumont) Ledoux of Winslow; and a sister, Joanne (Murray) King and her husband William of Lisbon.



She also leaves behind seven grandchildren, Matthew, Michael and Nicholas LeClair, Renee and Jason Ledoux, Haley and Seth Edwards; great- granddaughter Allison LeClair; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.



She was predeceased by her husband, Richard R. Ledoux; her daughter, Joyce (Ledoux) Bridger and her son, Eric R. Ledoux.



Condolences may be shared with Irene's family at



Visiting hours will be at Crosman from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday Sept. 15, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Trinity Church, 67 Frost Hill Ave. Lisbon Falls on Monday Sept. 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. followed by committal prayers at St. Ann's Cemetery in Lisbon.



Arrangements are under the care of Crosman Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 40 Main St. Lisbon Falls, 353-4951.



Those wishing, in lieu of flowers, may make a charitable contribution in Irene's memory to:



Catholic Charities



Development Office



PO Box 10660,



Portland, ME 04104-6060







