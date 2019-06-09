Guest Book View Sign Service Information Veilleux Funeral Home 8 Elm Street Waterville , ME 04901 (207)-872-7676 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Veilleux Funeral Home 8 Elm Street Waterville , ME 04901 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. John the Baptist Catholic Church 26 Monument Street Winslow , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WINSLOW - Irena K. Yocz, 79, of Winslow, died on Wednesday May 22, 2019, at her home. She was born on Nov. 11, 1939 in Poland, a daughter of Zofia (Jablonska) and Wladyslaw Kasperowicz. She came to the United States on Feb. 14, 1963 and four months later, married Stanley Yocz. She is fondly remembered as a hardworking and fun mother of five children who also had a great love for her grandchildren who called her "Baba".



Irena enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening, biking, crocheting, knitting and cooking her Polish "comfort" dishes for family and friends. She especially enjoyed her time at the family camp on China Lake where she would swim, relax around the camp fire or readily cook the catch of the day. A woman of prayer and great faith she instilled in her children, by example, the importance of placing others first, being kind and speaking with words of love in Polish and an inviting smile. This love was also seen in how she cared for her dogs.



Irena also loved looking through family photo albums which helped to keep her connected with her family near and far and would often send "care" packages to remind them they were being thought of in a special way. Trips to Poland were very poignant for Irena giving her the opportunity to reconnect with her family and friends whom she always truly loved. She belonged to Corpus Christi Parish at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and the Winslow VFW Auxiliary.



Irena is survived by her five children: Daniel Yocz and his wife, Nicole of Haverhill, Mass., Lola Yocz-Mendez and her husband, Giovanni of San Antonio, Texas, Alan Yocz of Winslow, Eric Yocz and his wife, Jessica of Scarborough, Irene Sophie Yocz and her husband, Derickson Winslow Tensen of North Yarmouth; her grandchildren: Connor, Zyla Irena, Memphis, Lydia Grace, Stella, Luke, Edward, Hayden Zofia; her niece, Ewa Rzyska-Lamarre and her husband, Stephan and their daughter, Sabrina of Winslow; her sisters, Zofia, Wiesia and Lonia of Poland, her brother Jozef of New York; as well as a large extended family.



Visiting hours will be from 4-6 p.m. on Friday June 14, at Veilleux Funeral Home, 8 Elm Street, Waterville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday June 15, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 26 Monument Street, Winslow with burial following in St. Francis Catholic Cemetery, 78 Grove Street, Waterville. Please visit



For those who wish, donations may be made in Irena's memory to:



Sacred Heart Soup Kitchen



70 Pleasant Street



Waterville, ME 04901







