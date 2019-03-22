Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hubert Arthur "Rudy" Fougere. View Sign

WESTBROOK - Hubert "Rudy" Arthur Fougere, 88, was called home to be with the Lord, March 16, 2019 at the Gosnel Memorial Hospice Home in Scarborough. He was born Oct. 4, 1930 in Westbrook, the son of Arthur and Emma (Vachon) Fougere. Married to Claudette A. Michaud on Aug. 13, 1955 at St. John the Baptist Parish Church in Brunswick.



Graduated from Westbrook High School and attended the Portland School of Fine Arts. He served eight years in the 103rd Regimental Combat Team Supply Company of Maine Army National Guard in Portland. He retired in 1991 from Central Maine Power Company, having served 39 years as a customer service advisor and lighting specialist. He was a member of the Illuminating Engineering Society as well as other associated CMP Historical Committee, restoring the Farmingdale Museum and a member of the CAMRA as a coordinator for the northern division to help retirees on hospital or retirement benefits.



Former member of the Westbrook Junior Chamber of Commerce, charter member of the Winslow Lions Club and member of the Friends of Fort Halifax. Former member of the Kora Temple Shrine and Kennebec Valley Shriners Club. Also a member of the R.B. Hall Band for several years and the Kennebec Valley Model Aviators.



He enjoyed flying remote airplanes, gardening, camping, playing the guitar, and painting in oils. He also enjoyed meeting with his CMP retirees for breakfast three times a week. Gus, a Jack Russell terrier was his constant companion.



Rudy is survived by his children, Karen F. Delile and husband, John, Gregory A. Fougere, Keith A. Fougere, Elaine A. Fougere and wife, Michelle; grandchildren, Emily R. Anderson-Hennigan and husband, Ragan, Jared J. Delile and wife, Santana, Joshua N. Delile; great-grandchildren, Hannah, Mason, Jameson, Audrey, Chelsea, Emmett, Blair, Shelby, and Lily; sister, Gloria Tourigny; nieces, cousins and friends.



At the request of the family, there will be no visitation hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held April 9 at 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Monument Street, Winslow, with interment at St. John Catholic Cemetery in Brunswick at a later spring date.



Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.



In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations' in Rudy's memory to a .







